'We're Real Madrid, we're a pretty good team ourselves'

[PA Media]

England midfielder Jude Bellingham says matches like Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City are "the games you join a club like Real Madrid for".

Holders City drew 3-3 with the record 14-times winners in the first leg in Spain last week.

It was put to Bellingham at a media conference that some people would not consider Real Madrid as favourites to go through, to which he said: "Everyone's spoken a lot about them [City], they're the Treble winners and rightly so, they're an amazing team. But you've got to understand that that's the impression from the outside and the feeling from everyone else.

"I'm not a gambler, I've never been to the bookies so I don't know the favourites and things like that. But I do know that we're Real Madrid and we're a pretty good team ourselves, we've got some brilliant players.

"It's more external noise. Internally, we're confident and we're trusting in the abilities we've got in the changing room."