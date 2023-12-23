'We were ready.' Takeaways as Xavier gets dominant Big East win over Seton Hall, 74-54

Xavier men's basketball has had a knack of rallying after a poor performance this season and Saturday afternoon was no different.

Coming off an ugly 81-66 loss to St. John's to begin Big East Conference play on Wednesday, Xavier turned in a complete effort on both sides of the ball in defeating visiting Seton Hall at Cintas Center, 74-54.

"I think we continue to buy in," Quincy Olivari said.

Here's what we learned as Xavier climbed back over .500 heading into the brief Christmas break.

Xavier Musketeers guard Quincy Olivari (8) drives on Seton Hall guard-forward Dre Davis. Olivari had another strong game, scoring a game-high 29 points. "I think he is playing at a really high level," Xavier head coach Sean Miller said.

Xavier pulls away with decisive 2nd-half run

Xavier has struggled mightily immediately out of the locker room in the second half having been outscored 36-12 in the opening minutes over the last four games combined.

Seton Hall immediately trimmed Xavier's seven-point lead to two, then clawed back within a point (43-42) behind starting combo guard Dre Davis. Searching for an answer, Xavier got an incredible sequence from starting center Abou Ousmane, beginning with a putback dunk, followed by a sky hook in the lane to make it 47-42.

On the defensive end, Ousmane spoiled a wide-open Seton Hall layup with a block that led to a Dayvion McKnight 3-pointer. That 62-second span gave Xavier a 50-42 advantage and started a 17-2 run highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers off the bench from freshman Trey Green to give the Musketeers their biggest lead at 60-44.

Olivari, coming off just his second game this season without a made 3-pointer, hit three times from deep in the second half to help Xavier pull away. He led all scorers with 29.

"I think he (Olivari) is playing at a really high level," Xavier head coach Sean Miller said.

Xavier shot 50% from the perimeter with a season-high 10 3-pointers. The Musketeers attacked from the outside when Seton Hall switched defenses, knocking down triples to chase the Pirates out of a zone. Three days ago in Queens, New York, St. John's zone attack caught Xavier off guard. The Musketeers were able to flip the script on Saturday.

"We were ready," Miller said. "The last couple days that was a big part of what we talked about, what we worked on in practice. I thought it was a lesson we learned at St. John's."

Xavier guard Dayvion McKnight scored 15 points with four rebounds and 10 assists Saturday. The Musketeers are 6-1 this season when he scores in double figures.

Dayvion McKnight growing as a scorer

McKnight, a 1,000-point scorer at Western Kentucky before becoming a Musketeer in April, has found his offensive identity after a slow start to the season.

McKnight finished with 15 points on 6-of-15 shooting and Xavier is now 6-1 on the year when the Shelbyville, Kentucky native scores in double figures. McKnight had his first double-double with 10 assists. Xavier had 25 assists against just nine turnovers in a relatively clean performance after 18 turnovers on Wednesday.

"I'm more confident in myself, just trusting the shot and having everybody on my team like Quincy, Abou and even the coaches letting me know that it's a good shot for the team," McKnight said. "Me knowing that, I've got all the confidence in the world to step up and knock that shot down."

Xavier Musketeers guard Dayvion McKnight (20) reacts to scoring a 3-point basket in the second half of the basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Seton Hall Pirates at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Miller added: "To see him (McKnight) shoot the three-point shot with more confidence, we want him to shoot the three-point shot, he's shown it. He's done it more in practice and it's starting to become more of who he is. That's a valuable part to our offense's future."

Xavier, Seton Hall locked in defensive struggle early

The physicality of the Big East was on full display Saturday afternoon in a first half that was dominated by defense.

Three days after giving up a season-high 81 points, Xavier's defense was more active and aggressive, holding Seton Hall to 25% from the floor in the opening 20 minutes. Seton Hall, coming off an upset of reigning national-champion UConn, started the game 0-for-10.

Xavier held Seton Hall to 32.4% from the field for the game (22-for-68) and just 2-of-15 from beyond the arc.

"Just playing with intensity," Ousmane said about Xavier's defense. "As a team we were able to bounce back early."

Xavier Musketeers forward Abou Ousmane (24) and Seton Hall Pirates center Elijah Hutchins-Everett (4) compete for a rebound in the first half of the basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Seton Hall Pirates at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

In a young season where Xavier's frontcourt has been challenged and even called a concern, Ousmane rose to the challenge on both ends of the court to set the tone against the Pirates. The North Texas transfer had 7 rebounds and a pair of blocks in the first half and was a big reason why Seton Hall was 4-of-15 on layups in the first half.

On the offensive end, Ousmane took advantage after Seton Hall 6-foot-10 center Jaden Bediako picked up two early fouls. Ousmane had 8 points to jumpstart a Xavier offense coming off its worst performance of the season in a loss to St. John's.

Ousmane had his second double-double in four games with 16 points and 10 rebounds to go with 5 blocks and 3 steals.

Xavier Musketeers guard-forward Dailyn Swain (3) looks to shoot as Seton Hall Pirates center Jaden Bediako (15) and Seton Hall Pirates guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (0) guard him in the second half of the basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Seton Hall Pirates at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

"Abou, when you get a double-double in this league, it means you had a really good game," Miller said.

Tied 14-14, McKnight and Olivari knocked down triples to ignite the first of two 8-0 Xavier runs in the first half. Olivari hit a mid-range jumper to give the Musketeers their largest lead of the first half at 32-21.

Olivari, McKnight and Ousmane combined for 60 points, 21 rebounds and 13 assists.

"It was those three guys today that really set the tone in their own respective way for what was a really big game for us, especially coming off a really tough road loss," Miller said.

