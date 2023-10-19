If you were ranking the top 25 teams, where would you rank USC?

We asked our Pac-12 football panel a very simple pair of questions: Should USC football be ranked in the top 20? What about the top 25?

Here are the panel’s responses:

Matt Zemek: Not in the top 20, yes in the top 25. USC has the 23rd-best resume in the country. Collect all the unbeaten teams, most of the one-loss teams (not Tulane, not Fresno State, not UNLV, but nearly all others) and put them ahead of USC. Notre Dame has two losses and USC has only one, but ND crushed USC by 28 and has its only other loss to Ohio State. The Irish should be ranked ahead of USC. I have 22 teams ahead of USC, but not 25. At 16, the Trojans are way overrated in the rankings. Louisville is ranked below USC but clearly has a better resume with a win over Notre Dame, for instance. Unbeaten Air Force is having a terrific season and obviously has a better resume than USC. Still, the Trojans are a top-25 team, partly because Washington State lost a second game this past weekend. Had the Cougars won, they would have had a better resume than USC.

Zachary Neel: Yea, I think USC is a top-20 team. Let’s take a beat and see if Caleb Williams can look like Caleb Williams again before we get too spicy with our takes.

Matt Wadleigh: I still think USC should be ranked in the top 20. A road loss in South Bend to a talented Notre Dame team is nothing to be too upset about, but the way they played is why the sky is falling in L.A.

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

