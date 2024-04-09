'They were promised Texas would never come in': Paul Finebaum explains SEC's betrayal of Texas A&M

"They felt that they had been promised Texas would never come in and they were promised Texas would never come in, but things change. It's A&M's fault," Finebaum recalled. "A&M was so successful in the SEC that Texas said, 'We want some of that!' Texas in 2010 was heading to the Pac-12, they had already commandeered a bunch of schools because they wanted to be more in line with the Pac-12 academics, the Stanfords, the Cals, which are now in the ACC.

"They finally realized that we need to do something. Texas could've gone to the Big Ten, ACC, all this nonsense that we heard. The SEC did nothing but answer the same phone call that everybody else got. The were on the prowl to leave and were going to go somewhere."