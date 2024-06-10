‘There were possibilities’ – N’Golo Kanté opens up on nearly joining PSG

After a solid season in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad, N’Golo Kanté (33) made his return with Les Bleus, two years after his last call-up. Once one of the most sought-after players in the world, the midfielder evoked the possibility of joining Paris Saint-Germain a few years ago.

Arguably among the best midfielders in the world during his time at Chelsea, Kanté unfortunately suffered from different injuries, keeping him away from the pitch. After playing only seven games with the Blues in his last season, he opted to join Saudi Arabia last summer, playing alongside fellow French international Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad.

Kanté says PSG move ‘didn’t materialise’

If Didier Deschamps has often been clear that a player leaving Europe will not be considered to play with Les Bleus anymore, Kanté was a surprise addition in his last call-up for the upcoming Euro 2024. The midfielder didn’t fail to impress on his long-awaited return against Luxembourg. After a full season with no physical issues, the Paris-born player opened up about a return to European football and his boyhood club, PSG.

“There were opportunities with Paris Saint-Germain, but they didn’t materialise, he said in an interview for French outlet Téléfoot. “I’ve seen them in the Champions League, they’ve got a great team and a good midfield, so it’s not something I’m thinking about.”

With doubt reigning over Aurélien Tchouaméni’s availability, Kanté could have a bigger role to play than expected at the Euros, where France will be looking to erase from memory the performance of the last tournament where they were knocked out by Switzerland in the round of 16.

GFFN l Grégoire Devaux