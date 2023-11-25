'We were here to play football. They were here to fight': Drinkwitz on Arkansas-Mizzou ejections

Missouri football has gotten that 10th win.

For the first time since 2014, the Tigers are going into the postseason having earned a top-tier bowl game and gained respect nationwide.

Drubbing Arkansas 48-14 on Friday was just the cherry on top. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz noted that.

"It's the capstone to the year and I'm sure going to enjoy my day off tomorrow," Drinkwitz said. "I know that."

Here's how the head coach reacted to the season finale blowout of Arkansas.

On the mid-game fracas

Tempers erupted in the second quarter. Emotions hit a fever pitch. Punches were thrown and three players were ejected. One of those players was Missouri right tackle Armand Membou.

Drinkwitz said he was disappointed the fight occurred and took away from the game, which showed that Missouri was ready to play.

He couldn't say the same for the other side, though.

"We were here to play football," Drinkwitz said. "They were here to fight."

On winning 10 games this season

Drinkwitz has now led the seventh Missouri football team in program history to a 10-win season and brought the Tigers back into the national conversation. What does that prove in Drinkwitz's eyes?

"It means teams can still win; it's not going to be about the individual players," Drinkwitz said. "What football's all about, it's about the best team. And we talked about the whole time that it's not about proving that individually we're talented."

All season long, the phrase "something to prove" has been bannered across all of Missouri's social media and in its facilities.

The Tigers have proven they're a great team. Maybe not a title-contending team, but a great team that will finish potentially in the top 10.

Nov 24, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz looks on during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

"It's about proving that as a team we can win," Drinkwitz said. "We've been in every game this year through the fourth quarter. Some of them didn't go our way, some of them did, But our guys never quit."

On the turnover-minded defense

Missouri's defense was playing at a high level Friday.

It held Arkansas scoreless through three quarters and bottled the Hogs up for 59 total yards until late in the third quarter when the game entered garbage time. MU's defense also recorded five turnovers.

What was working? The pressure.

"We got after the quarterback for sure," Drinkwitz said. "I think defensively, we knew we needed to get to the quarterback. We knew we needed to stop quarterback runs and, I mean, (defensive coordinator Blake) Baker did it very effectively."

Nov 24, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Jacolby Criswell (6) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

On Missouri's upcoming bowl location

Missouri is heading to a New Year's Six Bowl. That will either be the Peach Bowl, the Fiesta Bowl or the Cotton Bowl, assuming the loser of the SEC title game between Georgia and Alabama earns the Orange Bowl nod.

It doesn't matter where Missouri goes, though.

"Just as long as we're going, I don't care where we go," Drinkwitz said. "We'll show up."

In fact, Drinkwitz doesn't really listen to any of the bowl game talk. He lets his boss handle that one, while he focuses on getting his team ready to play.

"That's what my athletic director's for, so she'll handle that," Drinkwitz said. "We'll figure it out. I don't think we did anything to hurt our rankings tonight, so I think we'll be fine."

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: How Missouri football's Eli Drinkwitz reacted after beating Arkansas