'They were phenomenal': Massillon football runs past Warren Harding ahead of McKinley week

MASSILLON — Massillon football coach Nate Moore knew speed would win the game for the Tigers. Massillon showcased lots of speed in blowing right by Warren Harding from the start Friday night, leading to yet another running clock in the second half in the Tigers' 48-14 victory over the Raiders.

The Tigers, ranked No. 1 in the state in Division II, improve to 9-0 heading into their annual regular-season finale against McKinley.

While Friday's game was for the seniors playing their final home game in the regular season, the night belonged to the speedy juniors of Massillon's wide receiver corps. Emy Louis Jr. set the tone at the outset, returning the opening kick 92 yards for a touchdown 15 seconds into the game.

“It was a great way to start the game," Moore said. "I’m happy for Emy. He’s a great athlete. (He’s) very, very fast. He made a great read off of great blocks on (the) kickoff return. Anytime you score on special teams — really having a big play on special teams is a great thing.”

It was the Tigers’ first kickoff return TD since 2021 when Austin Brawley took one 89 yards for a score vs. Warren Harding. Louis Jr. knew it was coming.

“So, we were prepared for that," Louis Jr. said. "My coach, Coach (Jason) Jarvis, was telling us all week how they were set up, it was bound to happen. So, I just went out there and did it. There was no thinking.”

The Tigers led 14-0 by the end of the first quarter, following a rushing touchdown run by Michael Wright Jr.

Massillon took it to the air the second quarter.

Massillon quarterback DaOne Owens threw three TD passes and completed 16 of 22 passes for 277 yards. Two of his three TD throws went to Jacques Carter, who led with five catches for 139 yards. Carter’s TD catches were 54 yards and 49 yards, as he raced through the Raiders secondary on each.

“Coach Moore was talking about speed vs. speed this week, and I showed my speed out there,” Carter said.

Louis Jr. also caught a TD pass and, once again, outran defenders on the 42-yard score 10 minutes into the second quarter. Braylyn Toles added 52 yards on four catches.

The Tigers running game contributed, too, with JaMeir Gamble adding a second-quarter TD run for a 42-7 halftime lead. Savior Owens ran for Massillon's final TD late in the fourth.

“Congrats to our offensive coaches,” Moore said. “First off, for adjusting. They were really, really loading up the box. We needed to throw the football. They were dialing it up from the second quarter on. (We) threw for almost 300 yards in the first half. DaOne Owens, our quarterback, threw a great game and our receivers caught the ball, finished runs. They were phenomenal.”

Harding had its struggles offensively but avoided a shutout thanks to two Drew McKowan-to-LeMarcus Provitt touchdowns. Provitt caught a short pass and beat one defender, leading to a 79-yard score in the second quarter before another TD catch in the fourth.

McKowan went 9-of-20 for 164 yards after replacing starter Chaz Coleman in the second quarter. Harding’s running game was nonexistent. The Raiders netted minus-26 yards on the ground. It’s the second time this season Massillon’s run defense held a team to negative yardage.

Massillon's sole focus now shifts to the Bulldogs, who were upset 7-3 by GlenOak on Friday to possibly cost them an outright Federal League title. Moore looks forward to game-planning for McKinley, as Massillon looks to extend its seven-game winning streak against its rival. This year's game is in Canton at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“I’m excited for Monday’s practice,” Moore said. “We have a great week of preparation. It’s the greatest week in high school football and the greatest game in high school football. It’s an honor to be a part of it. “

