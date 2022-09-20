These were PFF’s 5 highest-graded Dolphins vs. Ravens

The Miami Dolphins, led by head coach Mike McDaniel, defeat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday 42-38 at M&T Bank Stadium.

In their first road contest of the year, Miami had some impressive performances from their veterans and some of their newcomers.

McDaniel’s team went down big, trailing Baltimore 35-14 at the end of the third quarter. However, big plays from their offense led to four touchdowns in the final 15 minutes and another victory under their head coach’s belt.

Here were the five highest-graded Dolphins in their second win of 2022, according to Pro Football Focus.

5. Alec Ingold - 76.8

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Watching Ingold for one second makes it pretty obvious how much Kyle Juszczyk tape he’s been watching. The fullback was active in this game, catching both of his targets for 15 yards and converting on a fourth-down try in the run game.

Having an athletic fullback who can do more than just block gives this offense another weapon to attack with.

4. Zach Sieler - 78.3

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

After all the praise that we’ve sent Sieler’s way, he’s still somehow underrated. He only recorded three tackle against the Ravens, but his ability to provide above-average support in both the run stop and the pass rush is impressive.

3. Terron Armstead - 78.7

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

After questions all week about whether Armstead would play due to a toe injury, he played all 71 offensive snaps on Sunday, and his impact was felt. The offensive line felt sturdy, and while there were a few plays where Justin Houston came unblocked, it didn’t appear that Armstead was responsible for him.

2. Tua Tagovailoa - 85.2

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Anytime a player is tying franchise records for a team that’s been around as long as the Dolphins have, that player’s probably going to be on this list. That’s exactly what happened on Sunday, as Tagovailoa threw for six touchdowns and 469 yards to lead his team to an unbelievable comeback. There were a couple of passes that he’d like to have back, but this was obviously his best game as a member of the Dolphins.

1. Tyreek Hill - 85.8

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Hill has been worth every draft pick that the Dolphins traded, and every penny they spent on an extension, for him. He was targeted 13 times on Sunday, catching 11 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. That doesn’t include the fact that he came back in the game after missing time due to cramping. Had he remained on the sideline, it’s unlikely that Miami would’ve earned their second win on the year.

