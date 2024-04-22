‘They were perfect’: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander comments on Thunder’s playoff crowd

Even though it’s his third playoff trip, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had yet to make his postseason debut in front of an OKC crowd. That finally changed on Sunday in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Game 1 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The MVP finalist finished with 28 points on 11-of-24 shooting, six rebounds and four assists. This included a pair of massive buckets down the stretch to tie the contest and give OKC the go-ahead lead on a difficult and-one opportunity.

After the win, Gilgeous-Alexander spoke highly of the home crowd. The Thunder have a strong reputation for being one of the best playoff atmospheres and that lived up in Game 1.

Each time Gilgeous-Alexander went to the free-throw line, he was showered with loud MVP chants by the rowdy fans. The crowd also barked during several points of the contest in request from several Thunder players who’ve made the noise their signature call after wins.

“It was amazing, they were exactly what I expected,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “…Even when I wasn’t here and I played here the arena was always electric, always had so much energy and they were perfect.”

This could be the first of several home playoff games for the 25-year-old in OKC. The first-seeded Thunder have a real shot at a deep playoff run and will be a postseason fixture for the foreseeable future with their young core.

