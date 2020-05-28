Were Patriots ever really close to a Larry Fitzgerald trade with Cardinals?

Editor's note: In the coming weeks our Patriots insiders will be speaking with beat writers from around the NFL to get an outside view on what the future holds for the Patriots. Today's team: The Arizona Cardinals with Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic.

Larry Fitzgerald and the New England Patriots have always seemed like a match made in heaven.

Unfortunately for Pats fans, that pairing has never come to fruition despite annual speculation about a potential trade with the Arizona Cardinals. The rumors eventually got so out of control that social media used an image of a Fitzgerald lookalike at a Hertz Car Rental and convinced half the Internet it was Fitzgerald showing up at Boston Logan International Airport.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

As prevalent (and hilarious) as that meme is, was the 11-time Pro Bowler ever really close to coming to New England? Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic answered that question in the latest edition of Patriots Opposing Views with Phil Perry.

"I think we're going to hear the story once Larry retires or once Bill Belichick retires. I don't know that we'll hear it now," Somers told Perry. "I think maybe at one time there was something there. I don't know about close, but there was something there.

"Fitzgerald has loved Bill Belichick for a long time. They have a relationship. They have met privately before to talk about football, and the Patriots are one of the teams Fitzgerald studies weekly what they do offensively and their passing game. I don't think it happened as much of the rumors. I really miss those annual calls though from Patriots writers trying to see if there was anything to this. My phone doesn't ring like it used to."

It certainly sounds like there was at least some conversation about bringing Fitzgerald to the Patriots, but we may never know for sure. Hopefully we can get an official answer from the Cardinals legend and/or Belichick when they decide to call it a career.

Story continues

Fitzgerald is ready to return for his age-37 season, and we can expect yet another productive year out of the future Hall of Famer. In 2019, he tallied 75 catches for 804 yards and four touchdowns.

The Patriots definitely could use a guy like that.

Were Patriots ever really close to a Larry Fitzgerald trade with Cardinals? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston