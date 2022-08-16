Who were the other NFL starting QBs when Joe Flacco made his first start in 2008?

Joe Flacco's starting over

Joe Flacco made his debut as an NFL starting quarterback in 2008—his rookie year—for the Baltimore Ravens. In 2022, the Super Bowl MVP will be calling signals for the New York Jets as Zach Wilson recovers from knee surgery.

Who were the starting QBs for the other teams in Week 1 of the 2008 season?

(Oh, and if you are wondering. Flacco’s first test was against Carson Palmer and the Cincinnati Bengals. Palmer was 9-of-24 for 94 yards. Flacco was 15-of-29 for 129 yards, sealing the win for the Ravens, 17-10.

New York Giants vs. Washington

The Giants defeated Washington, 16-10, at the Meadowlands. Eli Manning was 19-of-35 for 216 yards and a pick. Jason Campbell went 15-of-27 for 133 yards and 1 TD.

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons

No, it wasn’t a battle of Matts — Ryan vs. Stafford. Matthew Stafford was still at Georgia. Jon Kitna was the Detroit QB and he went 24-of-33 for 262 yards with 2 TDs and a pick. Matt Ryan was 9-of-13 for 161 yards. The reason Atlanta didn’t have to throw more was Michael Turner rushed for 220 yards and Jerious Norwood added another 93 on the ground.

Seattle Seahawks at Buffalo Bills

The Bills took the opener behind Trent Edwards, who went 19-of-30 for 215 yards and a TD. For Seattle, Matt Hasselbeck was sacked 5 times and went 17-of-41 for 190 yards with a TD pass and interception.

Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys

Tony Romo against Derek Anderson wasn’t a fair fight. The Cowboys beat up the Browns and Romo went 24-of-32 for 320 yards with a TD and a pick. Anderson was 11-of-24 for 114 yards with a TD toss.

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts

Kyle Orton and the Bears got the best of Peyton Manning and the Colts in Week 1 of 2008. Orton was 13-of-21 for 150 yards. Manning threw the ball 49 times, completing 30 for 257 yards and a TD.

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

The New York Jets opened with a road victory at Miami. Brett Favre was 15-of-22 for 194 yards with a pair of TD passes. Ex-Jet Chad Pennington was 26-of-43 for 251 with 2 TD passes and 1 pick.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans

The Saints held off the Bucs at the Superdome as Sean Payton toppled Jon Gruden. Jeff Garcia quarterbacked Tampa Bay and was 24-of-41 for 221 with a TD and a pick. Drew Brees was 23-of-32 for 343 with 3 TD passes and 1 INT.

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

This one will be remembered for a different reason. Tom Brady was 7-of-11 for 76 yards before going down with a season-ending injury. Matt Cassel came on to throw a TD pass and go 13-of-18 for 152 yards and a TD. Kansas City split its QB duties between Brodie Croyle and Damon Huard, who went a combined 19-of-31 for 206 yards with a TD and a pick.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Titans went on the road and edged the Jaguars. David Garrard was 23-of-35 for 215 with a TD and 2 picks. Vince Young was 12-of-22 for 110 and a TD. Kerry Collins went 2-of-2 for 65 yards.

St. Lous Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles routed the Rams at the Linc as Donovan McNabb outplayed Marc Bulger. McNabb went 21-of-33 for 361 and 3 TDs. Kevin Kolb was 5-of-6 for 53 yards in mop-up duty. Bulger was 14-of-26 for 158.

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers pummeled the Texans behind Ben Roethlisberger, who was only 13-of-14 for 137 yards and a pair of TDs. Byron Leftwich was 0-for-4 in relief. Matt Schaub was 25-of-33 for 202 with a TD and 2 picks.

Carolina Panthers at San Diego Chargers

Norv Turner outdueled John Fox as San Diego started off 1-0. Philip Rivers had an efficient game going 17-of-27 for 217 and 3 TD passes. Jake Delhomme was the QB for Carolina. He completed 23-of-41 for 247 and a TD.

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

The Cardinals got off to a strong start with an NFC West victory. Kurt Warner was 19-of-30 for 197 and a TD. On the Niners’ side, J.T. O’Sullivan was 14-of-20 for 195 with a pick.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers was his usual solid self with 18 completions in 22 attempts for 178 yards and a TD. He also rushed for 35 yards and a TD. Tarvaris Jackson was 16-of-35 for 178 yards with a TD and interception.

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders

Lane Kiffin and the Raiders were crushed by Mike Shanahan and the Denver Broncos. Jay Cutler was 16-of-24 for 300 with a pair of TD passes. JaMarcus Russell was 17-of-26 for 180 yards and a pair of TDs.

Story originally appeared on List Wire