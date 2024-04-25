Advertisement

Who were the other NFL coaches when Andy Reid started his career in 1999?

Barry Werner
·2 min read
(USA TODAY Sports)
Andy Reid is looking for another Super Bowl win. He’s had great success in Kansas City and was also pretty stellar with the Eagles, a team he coached from 1999-2012.  Reid was 130-93-1 with the Eagles. Who were the head coaches in 1999 when Reid started in Philly?

Arizona Cardinals

(USAT)
Coach: Vince Tobin

Atlanta Falcons

(USA TODAY Sports)
Coach: Dan Reeves

Baltimore Ravens

(USA TODAY Sports)
Coach: Ted Marchibroda

Buffalo Bills

(Getty images)
Coach: Wade Phillips

Carolina Panthers

(Rick Stewart/Allsport)
Coach: George Seifert

Chicago Bears

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Coach: Dick Jauron

Cincinnati Bengals

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
Coach: Bruce Coslet

Cleveland Browns

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
Coach: Chris Palmer

Dallas Cowboys

(Getty Images)
Coach: Chan Gailey

Denver Broncos

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)
Coach: Mike Shanahan

Detroit Lions

(USAT)
Coach: Bobby Ross

Green Bay Packers

(Brian Bahr /Allsport)
Coach: Ray Rhodes

Indianapolis Colts

(Eliot J. Schechter /Allsport)
Coach: Jim Mora

Jacksonville Jaguars

(USA TODAY Sports)
Coach: Tom Coughlin

Kansas City Chiefs

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)
Coach: Gunther Cunningham

Miami Dolphins

(RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty Images)
Coach: Jimmy Johnson

Minnesota Vikings

(RVR Photos-USA TODAY NETWORK)
Coach: Dennis Green

New England Patriots

(USA TODAY Sports)
Coach: Pete Carroll

New Orleans Saints

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Coach: Mike Ditka

New York Giants

(USAT)
Coach: Jim Fassel

New York Jets

(USAT)
Coach: Bill Parcells

Oakland Raiders

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Coach: Jon Gruden

Philadelphia Eagles

(USAT Sports/ Howard Smith)
Coach: Andy Reid

Pittsburgh Steelers

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
Coach: Bill Cowher

San Diego Chargers

(Brian Bahr/Allsport)
Coach: Mike Riley

San Francisco 49ers

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Coach: Steve Mariucci

Seattle Seahawks

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Coach: Mike Holmgren

St. Louis Rams

(Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports)
Coach: Dick Vermeil

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
Coach: Tony Dungy

Tennessee Titans

(Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports)
Coach: Jeff Fisher

Washington

(USA TODAY Sports)
Coach:  Norv Turner

