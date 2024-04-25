Who were the other NFL coaches when Andy Reid started his career in 1999?
A great Reid
Andy Reid is looking for another Super Bowl win. He’s had great success in Kansas City and was also pretty stellar with the Eagles, a team he coached from 1999-2012. Reid was 130-93-1 with the Eagles. Who were the head coaches in 1999 when Reid started in Philly?
Arizona Cardinals
Coach: Vince Tobin
Atlanta Falcons
Coach: Dan Reeves
Baltimore Ravens
Coach: Ted Marchibroda
Buffalo Bills
Coach: Wade Phillips
Carolina Panthers
Coach: George Seifert
Chicago Bears
Coach: Dick Jauron
Cincinnati Bengals
Coach: Bruce Coslet
Cleveland Browns
Coach: Chris Palmer
Dallas Cowboys
Coach: Chan Gailey
Denver Broncos
Coach: Mike Shanahan
Detroit Lions
Coach: Bobby Ross
Green Bay Packers
Coach: Ray Rhodes
Indianapolis Colts
Coach: Jim Mora
Jacksonville Jaguars
Coach: Tom Coughlin
Kansas City Chiefs
Coach: Gunther Cunningham
Miami Dolphins
Coach: Jimmy Johnson
Minnesota Vikings
Coach: Dennis Green
New England Patriots
Coach: Pete Carroll
New Orleans Saints
Coach: Mike Ditka
New York Giants
Coach: Jim Fassel
New York Jets
Coach: Bill Parcells
Oakland Raiders
Coach: Jon Gruden
Philadelphia Eagles
Coach: Andy Reid
Pittsburgh Steelers
Coach: Bill Cowher
San Diego Chargers
Coach: Mike Riley
San Francisco 49ers
Coach: Steve Mariucci
Seattle Seahawks
Coach: Mike Holmgren
St. Louis Rams
Coach: Dick Vermeil
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Coach: Tony Dungy
Tennessee Titans
Coach: Jeff Fisher
Washington
Coach: Norv Turner