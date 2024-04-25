Who were the other NFL coaches when Andy Reid started his career in 1999?

A great Reid

(USA TODAY Sports)

Andy Reid is looking for another Super Bowl win. He’s had great success in Kansas City and was also pretty stellar with the Eagles, a team he coached from 1999-2012. Reid was 130-93-1 with the Eagles. Who were the head coaches in 1999 when Reid started in Philly?

(USAT)

Coach: Vince Tobin

(USA TODAY Sports)

Coach: Dan Reeves

(USA TODAY Sports)

Coach: Ted Marchibroda

(Getty images)

Coach: Wade Phillips

(Rick Stewart/Allsport)

Coach: George Seifert

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Coach: Dick Jauron

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Coach: Bruce Coslet

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Coach: Chris Palmer

(Getty Images)

Coach: Chan Gailey

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Coach: Mike Shanahan

(USAT)

Coach: Bobby Ross

(Brian Bahr /Allsport)

Coach: Ray Rhodes

(Eliot J. Schechter /Allsport)

Coach: Jim Mora

(USA TODAY Sports)

Coach: Tom Coughlin

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Coach: Gunther Cunningham

(RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty Images)

Coach: Jimmy Johnson

(RVR Photos-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Coach: Dennis Green

(USA TODAY Sports)

Coach: Pete Carroll

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Coach: Mike Ditka

(USAT)

Coach: Jim Fassel

(USAT)

Coach: Bill Parcells

Oakland Raiders

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Coach: Jon Gruden

(USAT Sports/ Howard Smith)

Coach: Andy Reid

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Coach: Bill Cowher

San Diego Chargers

(Brian Bahr/Allsport)

Coach: Mike Riley

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Coach: Steve Mariucci

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Coach: Mike Holmgren

St. Louis Rams

(Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports)

Coach: Dick Vermeil

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Coach: Tony Dungy

(Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports)

Coach: Jeff Fisher

Washington

(USA TODAY Sports)

Coach: Norv Turner

