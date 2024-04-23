[Getty Images]

Chelsea captain Conor Gallagher on a young Chelsea supporter holding up a sign questioning the players' efforts at Arsenal: "We definitely are putting the effort in.

"I know how much it means to all the boys. It is a very young squad with not much experience as a team in the Premier League.

"We have had a lot of ups and downs and we are still improving as a team to get to the next level and today was one of those days we were nowhere near it. But also we will look at the performance and where we can improve and move forward."