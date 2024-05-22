'We're not just there to make up numbers' - Killie eye play-off upset

Kilmarnock manager Jim Chapman is dreaming of a play-off upset when his side take on Dundee United for a place in the top flight.

The sides face off at the Falkirk Stadium on Thursday after Killie finished second in SWPL2 and United finished 11th in SWPL1.

"I'm a dreamer but I'm also a realist," Chapman said.

"I've been in the game long enough to understand how quickly things can change even within 90 minutes, let alone over a season.

"Dundee United are overwhelming favourites, and rightly so. We've seen the gap and it is challenging for any of us.

"So people might expect United to win but we need to make sure that the girls understand that they're not there to make up numbers.

"To me pressure is all about pride in your performance and I say that to the girls - they have every right to expect to be the best we can be, that's all I ask."