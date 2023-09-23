'We're not far off:' Cincinnati Bearcats see silver lining in loss to Oklahoma Sooners

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield stands on the sideline late in the fourth quarter of the NCAA Big 12 football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Oklahoma Sooners at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The Bearcats lost their first Big 12 football game, 20-6, to the Sooners before a sellout crowd.

Bury your worries. Or at least worry much less.

The Cincinnati Bearcats belong in big-time college football. They showed it on a picture-perfect Saturday afternoon at jam-packed Nippert Stadium.

Sure, UC lost its inaugural Big 12 Conference game, 20-6, to undefeated blueblood Oklahoma. Sure, the days of celebrating moral victories left town with Rick Minter 20 years ago. UC has averaged nearly 11 wins a season since 2018 and is 21 months removed from a College Football Playoff appearance.

But the Bearcats showed that success isn’t such a distant memory. They showed the bridge from the have-not class of college football to the haves may not be as long as some fans had originally thought.

UC wasn’t outclassed in a game some of their fans feared would be an embarrassing blowout – especially after last week’s dud against the Miami RedHawks. UC certainly didn’t play like the 13th-place team it was projected to be in the Big 12.

I asked UC coach Scott Satterfield if he felt like this was a game the Bearcats can build on.

“I don’t know how many championships these guys have won,” Satterfield said about Oklahoma. “A lot. A whole lot. They've been around a long time. This is our first game in the Big 12, and our guys went toe-to-toe. It should be encouraging to our guys and to our people to say, ‘Hey, we’re not that far off.’ ”

UC head coach Scott Satterfield admitted the Bearcats made their share of mistakes, but was proud of how the Bearcats played in their Big 12 debut. This is our first game in the Big 12, and our guys went toe-to-toe," he said.

The Bearcats defense, which didn't have two of its best players, probably played well enough to win. Their offense, well, not so much. Still, if not for a rash of self-inflicted mistakes mostly in the first half, the Bearcats might’ve had a chance to pull off the upset in the end.

The Bearcats shanked a chip-shot field goal. Quarterback Emory Jones threw an interception in the end zone. UC turned it over on downs in the red zone late in the third quarter. The Bearcats have gone 15 consecutive offensive possessions without a touchdown over two games. Ouch.

Satterfield’s positive comments will undoubtedly irk a faction of the fanbase. Some fans yawned at the hire after golden boy Luke Fickell bolted for Wisconsin. Others were upset that UC didn’t make a bigger splash with the hire, and they felt validated in their criticism after the Bearcats lost to rival Miami for the first time since 2005.

Objectively, though, this is a process. New coach. Thirty-three new players. Better, big-boy conference. Fickell likely would’ve lost to Oklahoma, too.

If you looked at the schedule before the season, you figured the Bearcats would be 2-2 at this point. That’s where they are, though most counted a loss at Pittsburgh and a win vs. Miami. Flip-flop those results. It’s not unrealistic to expect UC to win six or seven games and get to a bowl game.

The Bearcats don’t have to play the Big 12’s other blueblood, the third-ranked Texas Longhorns. UC doesn’t have to play TCU, which played in the national championship game last season. The Bearcats don’t have to play defending Big 12 champion Kansas State.

UC has a quick, tough turnaround, going from playing SEC-bound Oklahoma to on the road against BYU on Friday. Get used to it. There are no days off in the Big 12 like there was in the American Athletic Conference.

After BYU, though, there aren’t any games left on UC’s schedule you’d say are for-sure losses.

Things aren’t so bad for UC football, after all.

