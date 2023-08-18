'I like to say we're No. 1': Harrisburg football returns arguably the best WR room in the South Dakota

Tytan Tryon never saw himself becoming an elite athlete when he was younger.

He was always smaller and weaker than the other kids he was competing against. Now he’s proven himself as one of the top 45 football players in the state and is a major reason why Harrisburg football enters the 2023 season as one of the favorites to win the class 11AAA state championship.

“I think that we have the best receiver group (in the state),” Tryon said last week before practice.

The Tigers definitely have a case. Tryon and senior teammate Max Carlson combined for over 40 touchdown receptions in 2022 and Tryon alone amassed over 1,200 receiving yards.

Harrisburg football coach Brandon White said this year’s wide receiver core is as deep as they’ve ever had in his time with the team. The 15th-year coach said the team could run out five receivers at any moment and feel confident about who they have out there. The wide receiver room has been the team’s hardest workers in camp, White said, and their level of competition helps elevate the entire team.

“I like to say we're number one,” White said of his receiver room. “I just feel that we have all the different slot receivers or outside receivers. I think we have a good mix of guys that do their job very well. There's a lot of good talent in this whole state. I just don't know if they’re as deep as what we can put out there.”

Carlson, who’s been playing tackle football since second grade, said the room features fearless playmakers who relish having the ball in their hands. Tryon pinpointed senior Caleb Morton as a receiver who’s stepped up heading into the season.

“He's grown physically and has gotten a lot more athletic, and I think he’ll help a lot this year,” he said of Morton.

But of course, the biggest threats on the outside will be Carlson and Tryon. White said that the coaching staff knew the duo was special since they showed up their freshmen year, but also noted it took hard work for them to get to the level they’re at now.

“Max’s best asset is we can motion him in the backfield, use him at running back, play him at quarterback … so he's kind of a jack of all trades,” White said. “Tytan’s best ability is that teams have to roll two to him. Otherwise, we feel he can win that one-on-one battle most of the time.

“They bring different dynamics, which is awesome for us as an offensive coordinator, just to have that array of playmaking ability and different play calls that we can put together.”

Harrisburg takes on Jefferson in a state championship rematch to open the season on Friday, Aug. 25.

