Who were the NFL QBs in 1999, the last year Tom Brady wasn’t on a roster?

The Brady impact

Tom Brady was still at Michigan in 1999. The NFL season saw many quarterbacks start games. Who were the QBs to get the call before The GOAT became a sixth-round selection?

Arizona Cardinals

Jake Plummer started 11 games and went 3-8 for the Cardinals. The other 5 starts belonged to Dave Brown, who went 3-2.

Atlanta Falcons

Chris Chandler was 4-8 for Atlanta, which started three quarterbacks. Tony Graziani went 1-2 and Danny Kanell lost his lone start.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens also started three QBs in 1999. Tony Banks was 6-4, Stoney Case was 2-2, and Scott Mitchell lost both of his starts.

Buffalo Bills

Doug Flutie went 10-5 for Buffalo. Rob Johnson played in two games, winning his lone start. Alex Van Pelt threw one pass in 1999.

Carolina Panthers

Steve Beuerlein started all 16 games for Carolina. Jeff Lewis and Steve Bono combined to throw 4 passes.

Chicago Bears

The Bears used a trio of quarterbacks and none were successful. Shane Matthews was 3-4, Cade McNown 2-4 and Jim Miller finished 1-2.

Cincinnati Bengals

Jeff Blake was 3-9 for Cincinnati. Akili Smith lost 3 of 4 starts. Scott Covington threw 5 passes and completed 4.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns were back in the NFL and Tim Couch started 14 games, winning 2. The other starter was Ty Detmer, who lost both of his games.

Dallas Cowboys

Troy Aikman split 14 starts for Dallas. Jason Garrett split his 2 starts. Oh, the other pass, an incompletion, was thrown by Deion Sanders.

Denver Broncos

Brian Griese was 4-9 for Denver. Chris Miller won 2 of his 3 starts. Bubby Brister appeared in 2 games and completed 12 of 20 passes.

Detroit Lions

Charlie Batch won 6 of his 10 starts, while Gus Frerotte lost 4 of his 6.

Green Bay Packers

Brett Favre started every game, going 8-8. Matt Hasselbeck threw 10 passes, completing 3.

Houston Texans

The team did not exist … yet.

Indianapolis Colts

Peyton Manning was 13-3 for Indy. Steve Walsh threw 13 passes in relief, completing 7.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Mark Brunell was a dazzling 13-2 for Jacksonville. Jay Fielder started — and won — the other game.

Kansas City Chiefs

Elvis Grbac, another Michigan Man, was 9-7 as the starter. Warren Moon appeared in a game and completed 1 of 3 passes.

Las Vegas Raiders

Rich Gannon was the starter who split all 16 games. Bobby Hoying was 2-of-5 in sparse duty.

San Diego Chargers

Wow, Jim Harbaugh was the starter in 12 games, going 6-6. Erik Kramer split his 4 starts. Moses Moreno completed 5 of 7 passes.

St. Louis Rams

The Rams had Hall of Famer Kurt Warner at QB and he went 13-3. The others to see action were Joe Germaine and Paul Justin, who combined to go 18 of 30.

Miami Dolphins

Dan Marino went 5-6 as Miami’s starter. Damon Huard won 4 of his 5 starts and Scott Zolak threw 4 incompletions.

Minnesota Vikings

Jeff George was 8-2 for Minnesota, while Randall Cunningham went 2-4.

New England Patriots

Drew Bledsoe threw 539 passes while going 8-8 before the GOAT arrived.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints used 3 starters, Billy Joe Tolliver (1-6), Billy Joe Hobert (1-6), and Jake Delhomme (1-12). Danny Wuerffel also played in 4 games.

New York Giants

Kerry Collins was 2-5, and Kent Graham went 5-4 for Big Blue.

New York Jets

The Jets had three quarterbacks make starts; Ray Lucas was 6-3, Rick Mirer 2-4, and Vinny Testaverde went 0-1.

Philadelphia Eagles

Doug Pederson lost 7 of 9 starts in Philly. Donovan McNabb lost 4 of 6, while Koy Detmer won his lone appearance.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kordell Stewart was 5-6, Mike Tomczak was 1-4, and someone named Pete Gonzalez, who actually college ball at Pitt, completed a lone pass.

San Francisco 49ers

Steve Young was 2-1 for the Niners. Steve Stenstrom lost all 3 starts and Jeff Garcia was 2-8.

Seattle Seahawks

Jon Kitna went 8-7 for Seattle. Glenn Foley made 1 start and won the game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs started a trio of QBs: Trent Dilfer was 7-3, Shaun King 4-1, and Eric Zeier, 0-1.

Tennessee Titans

In their first season known as the Titans, Tennessee had Steve McNair go 9-2 and Neil O’Donnell 4-1.

Washington Commanders

Brad Johnson was 10-6 as a starter. Rodney Peete appeared in 3 games and completed 8 of 17 passes.

