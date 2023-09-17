'We're never about consolation prizes': UWF football stumbles after second-half surge at FAMU

Momentum.

An eight-letter word that means something is moving. And generally, in the sports world, “momentum” is used in a positive light – moving forward. In football, it’s advancing down the field and scoring a lot of points.

Neither the University of West Florida football team nor Florida A&M University could seem to get an edge of the momentum during the first half, with the score tied 3-3 when teams headed back to their locker rooms.

But three touchdowns on three consecutive drives in the third quarter from the Rattlers – including a touchdown just four minutes into the frame – and momentum shifted in favor of FAMU.

UWF just couldn’t catch up, resulting in a 31-10 FAMU victory on Saturday from Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee.

“They had a couple momentum-changing plays, coming out to score right out of the half … and you could feel momentum going their way,” UWF head coach Kaleb Nobles said. “We end up throwing a tough interception – the ball gets batted and they make a big play. That basically put a stop to the momentum we had going. … A lot of improve on. I’m proud of our team. I’m proud of our effort. But we’re never about consolation prizes.”

Things weren’t perfect at halftime, with the Argos recording just 65 yards of total offense. UWF only crossed midfield – and stayed there – one time in the first half, resulting in Griffin Cerra’s first field goal of the 2023 season, a 31-yarder, to tie the game with 7:22 left in the half.

That was until the Rattlers made those second-half adjustments, with quarterback Jeremy Moussa taking charge of his offense. Moussa threw for 271 yards in the game with three touchdowns.

“It’s going to be good film to watch and get better about. I’ve got to get better as a coach. … . It starts from the person at the top. It starts with the guy that has the head coach title,” Nobles said. “We’ve got to get better as a team overall, and that starts with me.”

