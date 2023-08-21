"We're in a marathon right now": Final takeaways as UNM football breaks preseason camp

Aug. 20—If you're like Danny Gonzales and break everything up — the offseason, preseason camp and season itself — into quarters, the first quarter for New Mexico football ran out just before noon on Saturday.

"This is the 125th team to play football for the University of New Mexico," UNM's head coach said on Saturday. "They finished their fall camp. They've been a mature group. They'll continue to handle themselves — knock on wood — the right way and not do anything silly tonight.

"And now we focus towards Texas A&M for the next two weeks."

Some final takeaways and observations after New Mexico broke camp on Saturday and shifted their focus to the start of the season:

On Saturday's scrimmage

New Mexico mostly kept the ones off the field on Saturday and handed the keys to the second and third-stringers, an effort to cultivate depth more than anything else. Freshman wide receiver Nic Trujillo was the main standout, hauling in a pair of long receiving touchdowns, while freshman quarterback Aiden Armenta had what I thought were his sharpest team periods so far.

"The game of football's changed — you don't have your typical drop-back passers, and that's what Aiden was quoted as coming out of high school," Gonzales said. "He's obviously not: he can run, he's athletic and he makes great decisions. But he's really accurate with the football, even on the run, which for what we do on offense is a perfect fit."

Wide receivers Kaydin Pope and Duece Jones also notched receiving touchdowns of their own and looked good doing so — which amounted to a longer day for the defense in turn.

"Gave up way too many deep balls, way too many assignment errors, turning people loose in coverage," defensive coordinator Troy Reffett said. "At this stage of the game, 14 days into camp, you wouldn't expect that. So was it a lack of concentration or lack of effort or just wanting to get through the day?

"Don't know. But whatever it was, it wasn't good enough."

That being said, there was plenty of growth from the defense over the last few weeks and it showed during the scrimmage. Sophomore defensive end Destin Gainer put together a strong camp, steadily becoming a nuisance for the first and second-team offensive lines to deal with. That didn't stop on Saturday, and I'm curious to see how his role grows as the Lobos pivot to game preparation.

Donte Martin and Zach Morris have been ultra-reliable, if not outstanding, as the first team corners. Behind them, Josh Williamson and Bryson Taylor have come into their own lately and should factor heavily into relieving Martin and Morris this fall.

"We went, I don't know, 60 plays with only three corners so they were rotating in and out," Reffett said. "I know they got gassed but they still competed and were making plays until the end. So, I'm very, very happy with those two and feel really good about those two."

Expect at least one "or" on the depth chart

Following the Lobos' first live scrimmage on August 12, Gonzales said the staff had probably seen enough at that point to make a decision on who would be the backup quarterback going forward. On Thursday, he said they went back to the drawing board, with D.C. Tabscott playing well enough to keep the competition going.

Saturday, Gonzales was asked again if they're any closer to determining who's-who behind Dylan Hopkins. They're not, but he did give a sneak preview of the first official depth chart.

"I think you're gonna see (an) 'or,'" he said, referencing college football's tried-and-true method of indicating a stalemate. "Both D.C. and (freshman Devon Dampier) have earned the opportunity. They both bring a couple different intangibles, but they run the offense. And you don't have to change the offense."

"...What the game situation is, who we're playing, what we're doing, would (determine) which quarterback gets that opportunity right now. And then if one of them separates themselves at that point, that's what it'd be."

As for any other 'ors?'

"The only one on defense would be our middle linebackers: Alec Marenco and Ray Leutele," Gonzales said. "Both of those guys are starters — it's either or. Outside of that, everybody's got a pretty solid position."

Most impressive newcomer?

They call him Bill.

Bill is violent on the run. Bill wins more battles than he loses in pass protection. Bill is smooth in the open field. And while Bill isn't quite the big back Gonzales said he was when he first talked about him, he does, however, play big.

People noticed.

"I would say probably the biggest, not surprise, but bright spot that we've seen is No. 5," offensive line coach Cam Blakenship said just a few days into camp.

Bill?

Blankenship didn't even nod his head. "I ain't seen a dude like that. And I've been around some good backs," he said. "I mean, some All-American type backs. In the league backs.

"That dude is different."

Bill is Jacory Croskey-Merritt, a 5-foot-11, 204 pound transfer running back from Alabama State that turned heads his first day of camp and continued to keep that attention in the remaining 13 practices.

There aren't many plug-and-play positions in football, but running back is as close as it gets. Croskey-Merritt has taken advantage of that and after 14 practices, I'll wager he's at the front of a congested position group that's only started to sort itself out.

(Bonus: If things remain consistent with the first team, that would add up to three Alabama State transfers taking the field with the ones at Texas A&M: Croskey-Merritt, wide receiver Jeremiah Hixon and left guard Taurrian Stafford.)

This was a new experience — for some

Camp is a grind. Players know it. Coaches know it. It's exhausting to run into the same group of guys day after day, tiring to maintain focus throughout hours of meetings. Even good players — good teams — have found ways to coast to the finish.

How everybody reacted to that sort of monotony was clearly on Gonzales' mind over the past few weeks. Saturday, he remembered what former New Mexico defensive coordinator Gary Patterson used to say about pulling off a good camp and what it might mean:

"If you can go 12 practices without your guys hitting a wall, you've got an opportunity to (have) a special group," Gonzales recalled. "If you can go 15 practices without that? Then you've got some, for lack of a better word, tough guys.

"And I don't think we've hit a wall, which is far, far from where we've been in this program."

Why? The answer is simpler than most would figure.

"We haven't been tested as a defense by our offense, I've felt, at least until this fall camp," linebacker Syaire Riley said when asked about that new level of engagement on Saturday.

"Honestly, I can say this is my first camp (where) offense versus defense was actually competitive," wide receiver Duece Jones added. "Past years, the defense (was) just taking over everything every day. And it was like, no hope for the offense some days."

Offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent was hired to make much of this happen — which led to something new for him, too.

"This will be my 26th season," he said, "and this is probably — if not the best — one of the top two fall camps I've been a part of. Because the effort and mentality to focus, to get better every single day, was impressive. And when you get that, you can grow daily.

"It's not a sprint — we're in a marathon right now. And the first chapter hasn't been written."

Extra points — Wide receiver Jeremiah Hixon left Thursday's practice with what turned out to be a bruised nerve in his wrist. On Saturday, he had a wrist guard on and didn't participate in any live periods, more to do with the fact that all the ones were sitting anyways.

"If we were playing a game today, he would have played," Gonzales said. "Scared me, though."

As for the other injuries, running back Andrew Henry was still limited on Saturday with an ankle sprain; tight end Wyatt McClour played during the scrimmage after suffering a foot injury earlier in camp; freshman wide receiver Jacob Godfrey suffered a high ankle sprain on Wednesday and will be out for 10 days to two weeks; and safety D'Arco Perkins-McAllister and cornerback Hunter Sellers are still out. — The starting offensive line didn't change in the Lobos last week of camp: J.C. Davis (left tackle), Taurrian Stafford (left guard), C.J. James (center), Shannco "Ise" Matautia (right guard) and D.J. Wingfield (right tackle). On Thursday, Wingfield said he felt completely recovered after suffering a torn ACL during last season's opener. — Looking ahead to Texas A&M: "They're a very talented football team. And they're being told by everybody in the country how they're the most underachieving team as well," Gonzales said on Saturday. "So they're gonna have a mission to come out and score 100 points on us. Our kids know that. And we'll have fun trying to prepare for the challenge to go down there in front of 100,000 people and that'll be the focus for the next two weeks.

Have any questions about Lobo football? Forward them to sports@abqjournal.com.