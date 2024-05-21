'We're looking for that commitment' - O'Neill

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has said "we need to get away" from viewing international friendlies after the club season as an inconvenience.

O'Neill gave Manchester United defender Jonny Evans, as well as unattached duo Corry Evans and Josh Magennis, the option of not travelling for games against Spain on 8 June and Andorra three days later, but the experienced trio all wanted to take their place in the squad.

Winger Paddy Lane, however, told O'Neill he felt he would "benefit from not being involved".

Lane, who has four caps and started against Romania in March, scored 12 goals for Portsmouth as they won the League One title this season.

"We need to get away from that thinking," said O'Neill, when asked if it should be viewed as a positive that so many wanted to be on the trip.

"I only had one player, Paddy Lane, who said that he felt he’d benefit from not being involved.

"My argument to that was ‘well, that won’t benefit you going forward because you need to commit to international football'."

O'Neill added that he wanted players to be keen to "establish themselves" in his squad and team.

"We’re looking for that commitment from the players.

"I went recently out to Belgium to watch Isaac Price and he said he can't wait to come and join up in June. That’s the attitude that you want from players coming into the squad."

'Part of your lifestyle as a footballer'

Northern Ireland have not qualified for the European Championship in Germany this summer but, in June of next year, there will be World Cup 2026 qualifiers with O'Neill stating that players need to be "used to playing" at this point of the season.

"If we were preparing to go to Germany we wouldn’t even be discussing this and that’s what I’ve been saying to the players, ideally you’ll be playing in June because you’re going to a major finals.

“Come June 2025 we’ll have two World Cup qualifying games so we’ll have to be committed to play and be used to playing.

“These are young lads, most of them. Jonny Evans can come at his age, and Corry Evans and Josh Magennis, and look forward to coming.

"Jonny Evans has over 100 caps and Corry has over 70, Josh is touching somewhere in that region as well. You only get that number if you turn up, no-one gives you them. There’s a lesson there for all the players."

O'Neill said such commitment from his senior players should mean the younger members of the squad "have little to grumble about".

"We’re asking them to play in a good climate in a good camp, the players are well-managed.

“Really now international football is part of your lifestyle as a footballer. You have to make sure you prepare and cater for it appropriately."

O'Neill did not consider Ronan Hale for the games against Spain and Andorra with the Cliftonville striker having previously represented Republic of Ireland at under-age level.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a strong season at Solitude and scored twice in the Irish Cup final against Linfield in front of a watching O'Neill this month.

"I wouldn’t pick a player unless he had committed to do an international transfer," O'Neill said.

"The fact is we could pick him and play him, but it wouldn’t really count for anything. I don’t think that would send the right message to the rest of the squad."

O'Neill said he may have a "conversation" with Hale, who he says he has received a "couple of calls" about from clubs in the UK.

"He has had a great season and I was here for the Irish Cup final when he had a great day.

"Ronan has not been in our squads from a young age. He has been in the Republic squads from a young age but he is still eligible to play for us if he opts to do that."