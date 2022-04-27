Who were the last 5 players picked at each Falcons draft slot?
The Atlanta Falcons have nine picks in the 2022 NFL draft, including five selections in the first 82. With needs across the board, the Falcons will need to hit on more than just their first-rounder (No. 8 overall).
Let’s check out the last five players taken at each of the Falcons’ nine draft slots as day one is set to begin Thursday night.
Round 1: Pick No. 8 overall
2017: RB Christian McCaffrey – Panthers
2018: LB Roquan Smith – Bears
2019: TE T.J. Hockenson – Lions
2020: LB Isaiah Simmons – Cardinals
2021: CB Jaycee Horn – Panthers
Round 2: Pick No. 43 overall
2017: CB Sidney Jones – Eagles
2018: RB Kerryon Johnson – Lions
2019: LB Jahlani Tavai – Lions
2020: TE Cole Kmet – Bears
2021: S Trevon Moehrig – Raiders
Round 2: Pick No. 58 overall
2017: C Ethan Pocic – Seahawks
2018: CB Isaiah Oliver – Falcons
2019: DT Trysten Hill – Cowboys
2020: OL Ezra Cleveland – Vikings
2021: LB Nick Bolton – Chiefs
Round 3: Pick No. 74 overall
2017: DL Chris Wormley – Ravens
2018: OL Geron Chritian – Washington
2019: RB Devin Singletary – Bills
2020: LB Zack Baun – Saints
2021: DB Ben St. Juste – Washington
Round 3: Pick No. 82 overall
2017: WR Carlos Henderson- Broncos
2018: S Tracy Walker – Lions
2019: OL Nate Davis – Titans
2020: DL Neville Gallimore – Cowboys
2021: WR Dyami Brown – Washington
Round 4: Pick No. 114 overall
2017: RB Samaje Perine – Washington
2018: DL Da’Shawn Hand – Lions
2019: OL Dru Samie – Vikings
2020: DL Leki Fotu – Cardinals
2021: OL Drew Dalman – Falcons
Round 5: Pick No. 151 overall
2017: S Desmond King – Chargers
2018: CB Davonte Harris – Bengals
2019: LB Andy Van Ginkel – Miami
2020: WR Joe Reed – Chargers
2021: OL Larry Borom – Bears
Round 6: Pick No. 190 overall
2017: OL Sam Tevi – Chargers
2018: S DeShon Elliott – Ravens
2019: DL Armon Watts – Vikings
2020: TE Charlie Woerner – 49ers
2021: OL Trey Hill – Bengals
Round 6: Pick No. 213 overall
2017: LS Colin Holba – Steelers
2018: OL Colby Gossett – Vikings
2019: S Donovan Wilson – Cowboys
2020: LB Jordan Glasgow – Colts
2021: CB Rachad Wildgoose – Bills
