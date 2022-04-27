Who were the last 5 players picked at each Falcons draft slot?

The Atlanta Falcons have nine picks in the 2022 NFL draft, including five selections in the first 82. With needs across the board, the Falcons will need to hit on more than just their first-rounder (No. 8 overall).

Let’s check out the last five players taken at each of the Falcons’ nine draft slots as day one is set to begin Thursday night.

Round 1: Pick No. 8 overall

2017 : RB Christian McCaffrey – Panthers

2018 : LB Roquan Smith – Bears

2019 : TE T.J. Hockenson – Lions

2020 : LB Isaiah Simmons – Cardinals

2021: CB Jaycee Horn – Panthers

Round 2: Pick No. 43 overall

2017 : CB Sidney Jones – Eagles

2018 : RB Kerryon Johnson – Lions

2019 : LB Jahlani Tavai – Lions

2020 : TE Cole Kmet – Bears

2021: S Trevon Moehrig – Raiders

Round 2: Pick No. 58 overall

Round 3: Pick No. 74 overall

2017 : DL Chris Wormley – Ravens

2018 : OL Geron Chritian – Washington

2019 : RB Devin Singletary – Bills

2020 : LB Zack Baun – Saints

2021: DB Ben St. Juste – Washington

Round 3: Pick No. 82 overall

2017 : WR Carlos Henderson- Broncos

2018 : S Tracy Walker – Lions

2019 : OL Nate Davis – Titans

2020 : DL Neville Gallimore – Cowboys

2021: WR Dyami Brown – Washington

Round 4: Pick No. 114 overall

2017 : RB Samaje Perine – Washington

2018 : DL Da’Shawn Hand – Lions

2019 : OL Dru Samie – Vikings

2020 : DL Leki Fotu – Cardinals

2021: OL Drew Dalman – Falcons

Round 5: Pick No. 151 overall

2017 : S Desmond King – Chargers

2018 : CB Davonte Harris – Bengals

2019 : LB Andy Van Ginkel – Miami

2020 : WR Joe Reed – Chargers

2021: OL Larry Borom – Bears

Round 6: Pick No. 190 overall

2017 : OL Sam Tevi – Chargers

2018 : S DeShon Elliott – Ravens

2019 : DL Armon Watts – Vikings

2020 : TE Charlie Woerner – 49ers

2021: OL Trey Hill – Bengals

Round 6: Pick No. 213 overall

2017 : LS Colin Holba – Steelers

2018 : OL Colby Gossett – Vikings

2019 : S Donovan Wilson – Cowboys

2020 : LB Jordan Glasgow – Colts

2021: CB Rachad Wildgoose – Bills

