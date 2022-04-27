Who were the last 5 players picked at each Falcons draft slot?

Matt Urben
·3 min read
In this article:
The Atlanta Falcons have nine picks in the 2022 NFL draft, including five selections in the first 82. With needs across the board, the Falcons will need to hit on more than just their first-rounder (No. 8 overall).

Let’s check out the last five players taken at each of the Falcons’ nine draft slots as day one is set to begin Thursday night.

Round 1: Pick No. 8 overall

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Round 2: Pick No. 43 overall

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

  • 2017: CB Sidney Jones – Eagles

  • 2018: RB Kerryon Johnson – Lions

  • 2019: LB Jahlani Tavai – Lions

  • 2020: TE Cole Kmet – Bears

  • 2021: S Trevon Moehrig – Raiders

Round 2: Pick No. 58 overall

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Round 3: Pick No. 74 overall

(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Round 3: Pick No. 82 overall

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

  • 2017: WR Carlos Henderson- Broncos

  • 2018: S Tracy Walker – Lions

  • 2019: OL Nate Davis – Titans

  • 2020: DL Neville Gallimore – Cowboys

  • 2021: WR Dyami Brown – Washington

Round 4: Pick No. 114 overall

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

  • 2017: RB Samaje Perine – Washington

  • 2018: DL Da’Shawn Hand – Lions

  • 2019: OL Dru Samie – Vikings

  • 2020: DL Leki Fotu – Cardinals

  • 2021: OL Drew Dalman – Falcons

Round 5: Pick No. 151 overall

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

  • 2017: S Desmond King – Chargers

  • 2018: CB Davonte Harris – Bengals

  • 2019: LB Andy Van Ginkel – Miami

  • 2020: WR Joe Reed – Chargers

  • 2021: OL Larry Borom – Bears

Round 6: Pick No. 190 overall

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Round 6: Pick No. 213 overall

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

