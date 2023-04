Who were the last 15 quarterbacks picked first overall in the NFL draft?

Quarterbacks pick first at the NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft could feature a quarterback such as Bryce Young or CJ Stroud picked by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 1 overall selection. Here are the last 15 times a QB was taken with the top pick at the draft:

Trevor Lawrence

NFL draft year: 2021.

NFL team: Jacksonville Jaguars.

Joe Burrow

NFL draft year: 2020.

NFL team: Cincinnati Bengals.

Kyler Murray

Draft year: 2019.

Team: Arizona Cardinals.

Baker Mayfield

NFL draft year: 2018.

NFL team: Cleveland Browns.

Jared Goff

NFL draft year: 2016.

NFL team: Los Angeles Rams.

Jameis Winston

NFL draft year: 2015.

NFL team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Andrew Luck

NFL draft year: 2012.

NFL team: Indianapolis Colts.

Cam Newton

NFL draft year: 2011.

NFL team: Carolina Panthers.

Sam Bradford

NFL draft year: 2010.

NFL team: St. Louis Rams.

Matthew Stafford

NFL draft year: 2009.

NFL team: Detroit Lions.

JaMarcus Russell

NFL draft year: 2007.

NFL team: Oakland Raiders.

Alex Smith

NFL draft year: 2005.

NFL team: San Francisco 49ers.

Eli Manning

NFL draft year: 2004.

NFL team: San Diego Chargers (traded to New York Giants).

Carson Palmer

NFL draft year: 2003.

NFL team: Cincinnati Bengals.

David Carr

NFL draft year: 2002.

NFL team: Houston Texans.

