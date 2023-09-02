'We're just proud': Warner plays first 11-man game since 2019, falls to rival Trinity

DELTONA — Trinity Christian coach Bill Cosens instructed both teams to huddle up at midfield.

“If you’ve got a burgundy jersey, get next to someone with a white jersey,” he yelled as his Eagles and the Warner Christian Eagles snaked through the postgame handshake line.

Trinity Christian had just captured its first victory — 28-6 — since last September, and Warner Christian had played its first 11-man football game in nearly four years after shuttering the program following the 2019 season.

The teams meshed together, each player down on a knee. Both coaches spoke briefly. Then the squads placed their hands on each other’s shoulder pads and prayed to end Friday night at Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex.

“I love the fight in you guys,” Cosens told the WCA players. “You never gave up, never quit. I’m proud of you guys for coming out here and fighting … I’m thankful you guys came out, and I wish you the best going forward.”

“Trinity, thank you very much,” Warner Christian coach Artie Rose said. “We’ll see you next year.”

Warner Christian's Ashton Flores (10) fights for yards against the Trinity Christian defense

Cosens said he invites every Christian school opponent to pray with his team after games. But for these specific Volusia County programs, Friday represented a lot.

For Trinity Christian, the victory snapped an eight-game losing streak, the last four of which were shutouts, dating back to last season. It also served as the Eagles’ first win under new, full-time coach Cosens, an assistant since 2016. They lost to American Collegiate in Week 1.

For Warner Christian, Friday was its first 11-man football game since Nov. 1, 2019. It went 1-8 that year before canning the program for two seasons. The Eagles returned to the field last fall as an eight-man club and switched to varsity 11-man in the spring.

Rose’s team discussed the significance of the comeback game beforehand.

“We talked about it all the time,” he said. “I don’t necessarily want to go back to eight-man. We’ll do eight-man with the little guys, the middle school (level). But we’re going to stick with 11-man.”

Both teams are in similar situations — new coaches, small rosters. Trinity Christian dressed 17 players for the game. Warner Christian featured 16 players, including two sixth-graders, in uniform.

“It’s a process of rebuilding, and this was a first step,” Cosens said. “Playing teams that are like-minded with us. Playing teams that do things the right way.”

Trinity Christian's Ellio Medugno (10) turns the corner as Warner Christian gives chase

The two Christian schools used to be rivals, sharing the same mascot and often inhabiting the same district. Their last meeting occurred in October of 2017, when Trinity Christian claimed a 54-48 shootout.

“We’re going to get our rivalry kicked in with that school again,” Rose said.

This go-round wasn’t as much of a barnburner.

Trinity Christian scored one touchdown in each quarter and never trailed. Josiah Torres gave his team the lead with a 9-yard touchdown run in the first. In the second, Allen Baldwin sprinted for a 43-yard touchdown. Joseph Brittain tallied both second-half scores, first on a 32-yard catch-and-run and then an 80-yard kick return.

Warner Christian's Breydon Flores (5) gets a pass off under heavy pressure from the Trinity Christian defense

Warner Christian picked up its only points with less than five minutes remaining. Quarterback Breydon Flores launched a 31-yard bomb to his twin brother and receiver, Ashton, who hauled in a bobbling catch along the right sideline.

On the next snap, Flores rolled out of the pocket and scampered 16 yards to the end zone.

“Proud of my guys,” he said. “A lot more conditioned than I thought they’d be … We played good for our first game in four years.”

Down 28-6, Warner Christian got the ball back with three minutes left. Flores pushed for a 3-yard gain, then tossed back-to-back incompletions. On fourth down, he rumbled for 23 yards to move the chains, but the clock ticked under 30 seconds.

Rose called the final play. Flores took the snap and dropped to a knee.

“I wanted to do a victory formation,” Rose said. “We’re just proud.”

