Were Jets able to move up USA TODAY’s NFL Power Rankings after close loss?

The Jets choked away possibly their best chance of winning a game on Monday night against the Patriots. The three-point loss didn’t help them in USA TODAY’s NFL Power Rankings.

Following the Jets’ 30-27 loss to the Pats, New York is still ranked 32nd. As for the rest of the AFC East, Buffalo is ranked sixth, Miami is ranked 10th and New England is ranked 26th.

The Steelers, Chiefs, Saints, Ravens and Titans round out the top five in the power rankings.

The Jets played some of their best football of the season on Monday night and still found a way to lose. New York coughed up a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter with sloppy play on both sides of the football. The Jets defense was unable to get off the field when it needed to, while the offense didn’t give itself a chance in the fourth quarter because of turnovers and poor decision-making.

Losing helps the Jets in the long run, though. They currently own the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft with an 0-9 record. The Jacksonville Jaguars trail the Jets by 1.5 games with a 1-7 record. A Jets win on Monday would’ve drawn the Jaguars closer to the No. 1 overall pick.