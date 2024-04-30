What were Jaylen Brown’s best dunks of the 2023-24 NBA regular season?

Star forward Jaylen Brown has enjoyed a phenomenal season for the Boston Celtics. The explosive forward has been one of his ball club’s most consistent offensive outlets, especially early in games, where he’s thrived as Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla’s primary option. In recent years, Brown has developed his mid-range game, becoming a fearsome perimeter threat off the catch.

Nevertheless, the Georgia native is still an explosive slasher at heart. As such, some of his most memorable moments from the 2023-24 season have come when Brown is driving the lane and looking to shake the rim with a thunderous dunk.

With the regular season now in the history books, NBC Sports Boston has compiled a highlight reel of Brown’s best dunks from the last 82 games. Some of them are in the half-court, some are in transition, and some are of him exploding through the lane when operating as an off-ball threat.

You can watch the full highlight reel by clicking on the embedded link above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire