Here were the Jags’ top performers in the loss to San Francisco, per Pro Football Focus

Jacksonville took a step back in Sunday’s 30-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The defense, which had looked much better after holding the Buffalo Bills to six points and the Indianapolis Colts to three in the second half, struggled quite a bit in this game, allowing 171 yards on the ground, most of which came from speedy receiver Deebo Samuel.

Meanwhile, it was another bad game for the offense, and injuries to left tackle Cam Robinson and receiver Jamal Agnew made an already thin Jags lineup even thinner. It wasn’t Trevor Lawrence’s best game, but he avoided turnovers.

Ultimately, this team just doesn’t have enough weapons on offense, and its defense is still a work in progress. Still, there were a few standouts in Sunday’s game, and here were the top five performers, according to Pro Football Focus.

EDGE Josh Allen (83.2)

Allen continues to look like the Jags’ best player on defense, and he’s a major reason the unit has looked better in recent weeks. Allen didn’t record a sack in this game or any hits on the quarterback, but his grade is high for his play against the run, in which he graded above 90. He finished with 10 tackles (one for loss) while forcing a fumble.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (71.4)

It wasn’t exactly a highlight-packed performance from Lawrence, but it was one of his more efficient games of the season. He completed 64% of his passes for 158 yards, and while he didn’t have a touchdown, he avoided throwing an interception for the fourth time in the last five games. His grade was also boosted by a solid rushing day in which he totaled 23 yards on three carries. Lawrence was criticized for decision-making earlier this season, but he’s been much better in that regard recently.

Defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (69.9)

Hamilton has been one of the more pleasant surprises along the defensive line this season, and he saw a lot of playing time on Sunday. Though that only resulted in two tackles for the second-year player, he’s probably been Jacksonville’s most consistent interior lineman.

Linebacker Damien Wilson (67.8)

Wilson missed a chunk of this game with an injury, but that didn’t stop him from having a very productive afternoon. He was third on the team with eight tackles (one for loss), and he had one of the two sacks on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Wilson is having a good season, and pairing him up with Myles Jack seems like a recipe for success moving forward.

Cornerback Nevin Lawson (67.0)

Lawson typically only sees sporadic action, but he was thrust into an key role on the outside after Shaquill Griffin exited the game with a concussion. He held his own, notching three tackles, and he had an 82.7 grade against the run. Lawson needs to get better in coverage (where he graded just 57.6) if he’s going to see more reps, but he played fairly well in a tough spot against a pair of talented and athletic receivers in Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

Other notable performances

Returner and receiver Jamal Agnew actually had the highest offensive grade, registering a 78.7, but only had 10 offensive snaps. He finished the game with three catches for 18 yards, including one where he converted a third-down for the team. It’s unfortunate that he exited the game with a hip injury (that was revealed to be season-ending Monday) and the team won’t easily replace what he brought to the table.

The other notable worth mentioning played on defense. That player was rookie safety Andre Cisco, who only received 11 snaps but registered a 71.4 grade. He came in and split time with Daniel Thomas after Rayshawn Jenkins was ejected out of the game for hitting receiver Jauan Jennings in the face.

