Here were Jacksonville’s standouts in the blowout loss to Rams, per Pro Football Focus

It was certainly hard to find many positives in Jacksonville’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13. The offense looked as lost as ever, and the defense didn’t hold up very well against its toughest test since it has started playing better over the last month.

The 2-10 Jags haven’t improved much this season, and Sunday’s game made it clear that the team has a lot of work to do this offseason to compete with the best teams in the league. With that being said, this game wasn’t completely devoid of solid individual performances, and with a number of injuries plaguing the team on both sides of the ball, several players thrived with the increase in playing time.

Here were Jacksonville’s best performers in the 37-7 loss in Los Angeles, per Pro Football Focus.

Receiver Laquon Treadwell (78.6)

Treadwell is being asked to do a lot after being signed off the practice squad a few weeks ago, and for the second-straight game, he was Jacksonville’s leading receiver. He had four catches for 62 yards and is developing a nice chemistry with Trevor Lawrence. He earned a 75.7 grade in the passing game and was even better in terms of run-blocking, registering a 77.8 grade on 21 blocking snaps.

Center Tyler Shatley (77.2)

Shatley once again was asked to enter the game for an injured Brandon Linder (he started five games when Linder was on the injured reserve earlier this season) and he once again proved why he’s a very reliable backup. He registered a 76.1 run-blocking grade and an even better 81.0 pass-blocking grade, which is especially impressive considering he was facing the best defensive tackle in football in Aaron Donald on the inside.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (74.7)

It wasn’t quite the elite grade Campbell registered last week, when he notched his first career interception, but he was very good once again against a much tougher opposing receiving corps. Campbell held both Van Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. mostly in check, and he registered a 75.6 coverage grade and a 78.1 tackling grade (he had four tackles against the Rams). He’s coming along nicely after a tough start to the season.

Tight end Chris Manhertz (71.2)

The fact that Manhertz continually finds himself in Jacksonville’s top five in terms of player grades is made more impressive by the fact that he’s essentially a non-factor in the passing game. That’s how good of a blocker he is. He had a 74.3 pass block grade and a 72.9 run block grade, and he’s quietly been one of the most impactful offseason additions.

Receiver Tavon Austin (65.0)

Austin only played 16 snaps against his former team, recording one catch for nine yards on two targets, and he couldn’t find the end zone after doing so last week. Still, he was solid when on the field, earning a 64.5 grade in the passing game, and his 60.7 grade against the run is decent considering he’s a speedy receiver.

