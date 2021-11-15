Here were the highest-graded Jaguars in Week 10, per Pro Football Focus

Jacksonville couldn’t string together a second-straight win on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, and the team is still searching for its first winning streak since the midway point of the 2019 season. The Jaguars overcame a 17-0 first-quarter deficit to get within six points on the final drive, but a fumble from Trevor Lawrence that the Colts recovered ended any chance at completing the comeback.

The Jags fall to 2-7 on what has been a frustrating Year 1 for coach Urban Meyer and Lawrence. Still, it isn’t all negative. The team continues to play better on defense after a dominant performance against the Bills last week, and while the offense has struggled in recent weeks, there were still a few bright spots in that regard.

Here’s how the top five Jags players, according to Pro Football Focus, fared in Week 10:

Left tackle Cam Robinson (83.0)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson missed the win against Buffalo after suffering a pregame back injury during warmups. Though rookie Walker Little held his own against a tough front, having Robinson back was a big boost for the Jags on Sunday, and he had one of his better games of the year by PFF’s scale. Overall, he’s having a solid season playing on the franchise tag, and the Jaguars will have a tough decision to make regarding his future this offseason.

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (82.5)

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan’s career in Jacksonville hasn’t exactly gone as planned, but the former first-round pick has been playing like a guy in a contract year the last few weeks. After sacking Josh Allen twice last Sunday, he had another great game against the Colts, and his two quarterback hits and tackle for loss were enough to make him the Jags’ highest-graded defensive player. He saw just 20 snaps, but that could increase moving forward.

Receiver Laquon Treadwell (79.6)

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) moves past Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (18) while pressuring Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

This one admittedly comes as a bit of a surprise. Treadwell was called up to the active roster from the practice squad ahead of last week’s game, and he has seen sporadic action the last two weeks as a part of the receiver rotation. He was only targeted once on Sunday, making an 18-yard reception, his first catch of the season, and that (along with his blocking after registering a 97.8 in the category) was enough to be the second-highest-rated player on offense.

Guard Ben Bartch (78.6)

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) attempts to get around Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Ben Bartch (78) in the second half of the NFL football game on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Jacksonville Jaguars 24-21.

Bartch has been one of the team’s most pleasant surprises this season. He was thrust into the starting lineup earlier in the year to replace the struggling A.J. Cann, who was placed on injured reserve. Bartch has been very solid since then, and with Cann playing on an expiring deal, the team may have found its long-term answer at guard.

Tight end Dan Arnold (69.3)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a bit of a dropoff from Bartch to Arnold, but the tight end has been a huge addition to this team. Acquired from Carolina in the C.J. Henderson trade, Arnold has become one of Lawrence’s favorite targets with James O’Shaughnessy still on the injured reserve. He was targeted seven times on Sunday, catching five of them for 67 yards (both team highs).

