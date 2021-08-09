Were Hedge Funds Right About UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH)?

Debasis Saha
·6 min read

While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by the accommodative interest rate environment in the US, virus news and stimulus spending, many smart money investors are starting to get cautious towards the current bull run since March, 2020 and hedging or reducing many of their long positions. Some fund managers are betting on Dow hitting 40,000 to generate strong returns. However, as we know, big investors usually buy stocks with strong fundamentals that can deliver gains both in bull and bear markets, which is why we believe we can profit from imitating them. In this article, we are going to take a look at the smart money sentiment surrounding UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Is UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) a buy, sell, or hold? Investors who are in the know were becoming less confident. The number of long hedge fund positions went down by 2 recently. UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) was in 89 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 104. Our calculations still showed that UNH ranked #30 among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings).

To the average investor there are dozens of tools stock traders put to use to evaluate stocks. A couple of the most underrated tools are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top investment managers can outperform the S&P 500 by a healthy margin (see the details here). Also, our monthly newsletter's portfolio of long stock picks returned 206.8% since March 2017 (through May 2021) and beat the S&P 500 Index by more than 115 percentage points. You can download a sample issue of this newsletter on our website .

Boykin Curry EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
Boykin Curry EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Boykin Curry of Eagle Capital

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Now we're going to take a gander at the latest hedge fund action encompassing UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Do Hedge Funds Think UNH Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Heading into the second quarter of 2021, a total of 89 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -2% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards UNH over the last 23 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Is UNH A Good Stock To Buy?
Is UNH A Good Stock To Buy?

Among these funds, GQG Partners held the most valuable stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH), which was worth $1225.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter. On the second spot was Eagle Capital Management which amassed $1212.9 million worth of shares. Lone Pine Capital, Viking Global, and Fisher Asset Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Route One Investment Company allocated the biggest weight to UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH), around 8.95% of its 13F portfolio. GuardCap Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 7.91 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to UNH.

Judging by the fact that UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) has witnessed declining sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it's safe to say that there lies a certain "tier" of money managers who were dropping their full holdings heading into Q2. Interestingly, Arthur B Cohen and Joseph Healey's Healthcor Management LP cut the largest position of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, totaling about $61.4 million in stock. Guy Shahar's fund, DSAM Partners, also dropped its stock, about $25.2 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 2 funds heading into Q2.

Let's also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH). We will take a look at The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). This group of stocks' market caps match UNH's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position DIS,134,12552763,-10 BAC,97,45321286,-2 PG,70,8539030,-13 NVDA,80,6204940,-8 HD,68,4359872,-11 PYPL,143,14717163,-4 INTC,83,7616792,11 Average,96.4,14187407,-5.3 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 96.4 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $14187 million. That figure was $12091 million in UNH's case. Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is the least popular one with only 68 bullish hedge fund positions. UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for UNH is 42.7. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly negative signal and we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 25.8% in 2021 through August 6th and surpassed the market again by 6.7 percentage points. Unfortunately UNH wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); UNH investors were disappointed as the stock returned 12% since the end of March (through 8/6) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as most of these stocks already outperformed the market in 2021.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • Inflation will pound this dollar store, and maybe its stock: Deutsche Bank

    Inflation concerns trigger a downgrade on Dollar Tree.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Fall Once More as Concerns over COVID-19 Peg Back Yields

    A fall in mortgage rates was of little relief for prospective homebuyers as inventories continue to push house prices northwards.

  • BioNTech Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

    More than one billion doses of BNT162b2 vaccine supplied to more than 100 countries or territories worldwide as of July 21, 2021Signed agreements for approximately 2.2 billion doses of BNT162b2 in 2021 as of July 21, 2021In oncology, the first patients were dosed in randomized Phase 2 trials for two FixVac programs, BNT111 and BNT113, and first-in-human Phase 1 trials started for BNT152+153 and BNT221BioNTech’s oncology pipeline has advanced: currently 15 product candidates in 18 ongoing trials

  • Who Is Aliko Dangote? What Is His Net Worth?

    Aliko Dangote, the richest person in Africa, turned a local commodities trading business into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

  • Cars are back to being depreciating assets

    Data: Manheim; Chart: Axios VisualsUsed car prices continue to descend from their eye-popping levels.Why it matters: Protracted supply chain issues caused a shortage of new cars, and in turn used cars, as demand boomed.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Bureau of Labor Statistics said the spike was responsible for one-third of the June Consumer Price Index increase.By the numbers: According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Ind

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow dip amid oil price declines as virus concerns rise

    Stocks struggled for direction Monday morning, losing some steam after rising to all-time highs late last week. Commodity prices tumbled as concerns over the coronavirus's spread resurged, with crude oil prices moving sharply to the downside.

  • 3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

    Innovation and time could allow a sizable investment in this trio to turn into a life-altering amount of money.

  • Disney, AMC, Coinbase, Airbnb, BioNTech, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Second-quarter earnings season winds down this week. Reports include AMC Entertainment, BioNTech, Walt Disney, Airbnb, DoorDash, Coinbase, eBay, and more.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • Buffett buys back Berkshire: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

    Sanderson Farms, the nation's third largest poultry producer, is being acquired for $4.53 billion as the price of chicken soars. Cargill and privately held Continental Grain formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson and will pay $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.

  • 7 things to do before Biden restarts your student loan payments in February

    The president postponed payments one last time. Here's how to make use of the reprieve.

  • Is Pinterest Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Pinterest revealed both the good and bad aspects of the Covid-19 crisis when it reported second-quarter results that showed a surge in revenue but a warning of slower user growth ahead.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • 10 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield monthly dividend stocks to buy in August. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we progress into the latter half of 2021, […]

  • 10 Finance Stocks that Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 finance stocks that pay dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of finance stocks and dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Finance Stocks that Pay Dividends. As the global community continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic alongside economic recession and communal lockdowns, we […]

  • Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

    Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won't catch him driving around in...

  • DraftKings Buying Fertitta’s Golden Nugget iGaming for $1.56B

    DraftKings has reached an agreement to buy the Golden Nugget’s online gaming business in an all-stock deal valued at $1.56 billion. The acquisition, still subject to the approval of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shareholders, is a huge investment into iGaming. The online casino games are becoming increasingly important for platforms like DraftKings, which sees opportunity […]