Were Hedge Funds Right About S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)?

Abigail Fisher
·6 min read

Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback the hedge funds employing these talents and can benefit from their vast resources and knowledge in that way. We analyze quarterly 13F filings of nearly 900 hedge funds and, by looking at the smart money sentiment that surrounds a stock, we can determine whether it has the potential to beat the market over the long-term. Therefore, let’s take a closer look at what smart money thinks about S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Is S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) the right investment to pursue these days? Money managers were in a pessimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets fell by 9 recently. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) was in 66 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 76. Our calculations also showed that SPGI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings).

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We have been able to outperform the passive index funds by tracking the moves of corporate insiders and hedge funds, and we believe small investors can benefit a lot from reading hedge fund investor letters and 13F filings.

Chris Hohn&#39;s top 10 stock picks
Chris Hohn's top 10 stock picks

Chris Hohn of TCI Fund Management

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Now we're going to take a gander at the new hedge fund action encompassing S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Do Hedge Funds Think SPGI Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At first quarter's end, a total of 66 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -12% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SPGI over the last 23 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, TCI Fund Management held the most valuable stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), which was worth $2065.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter. On the second spot was Cantillon Capital Management which amassed $845.7 million worth of shares. Valley Forge Capital, Third Point, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Rings Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), around 43.85% of its 13F portfolio. Valley Forge Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 21.24 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SPGI.

Due to the fact that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has faced a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it's easy to see that there exists a select few hedge funds who sold off their entire stakes heading into Q2. At the top of the heap, Gabriel Plotkin's Melvin Capital Management said goodbye to the biggest stake of the 750 funds watched by Insider Monkey, totaling an estimated $147.9 million in stock. Steve Cohen's fund, Point72 Asset Management, also dropped its stock, about $76.7 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest fell by 9 funds heading into Q2.

Let's now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG), Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), BP plc (NYSE:BP), and Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI). This group of stocks' market valuations resemble SPGI's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position CPNG,40,21669289,40 CI,53,2497828,-4 USB,43,8335231,-17 GM,86,8053011,16 MDLZ,45,2845001,-5 BP,29,1243778,0 CNI,36,4705189,5 Average,47.4,7049904,5 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 47.4 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $7050 million. That figure was $6245 million in SPGI's case. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand BP plc (NYSE:BP) is the least popular one with only 29 bullish hedge fund positions. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for SPGI is 54.5. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 25.8% in 2021 through August 6th and still beat the market by 6.7 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on SPGI as the stock returned 25.4% since the end of Q1 (through 8/6) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow S&p Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • 5 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In August 2021: Apple Rallies

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs in the second week of August, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in August 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Fall Once More as Concerns over COVID-19 Peg Back Yields

    A fall in mortgage rates was of little relief for prospective homebuyers as inventories continue to push house prices northwards.

  • BioNTech Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

    More than one billion doses of BNT162b2 vaccine supplied to more than 100 countries or territories worldwide as of July 21, 2021Signed agreements for approximately 2.2 billion doses of BNT162b2 in 2021 as of July 21, 2021In oncology, the first patients were dosed in randomized Phase 2 trials for two FixVac programs, BNT111 and BNT113, and first-in-human Phase 1 trials started for BNT152+153 and BNT221BioNTech’s oncology pipeline has advanced: currently 15 product candidates in 18 ongoing trials

  • Stock markets lower as virus fears hit oil prices

    Stock markets were lower on Monday, weighed down by a slump in oil prices over concerns about the economic impact of rising infections from Covid's highly contagious Delta variant.

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • Papa John’s and 10 Other Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Simon Property Group, KLA, and Papa John’s International were among the many U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this week.

  • Who Is Aliko Dangote? What Is His Net Worth?

    Aliko Dangote, the richest person in Africa, turned a local commodities trading business into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

  • Could The CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls CSX Corporation ( NASDAQ:CSX ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Amazon to end relationship with Indian seller Cloudtail

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc and one of its biggest sellers in India, Cloudtail, have decided to end their relationship, they said on Monday, following years of allegations from brick-and-mortar retailers that the seller received preferential treatment. A joint venture between Amazon and India's Catamaran that controlled Cloudtail was coming up for renewal on May 19, 2022, and the two sides said in a joint statement they had mutually decided not to extend it beyond that date. The decision comes after a Reuters investigation https://reut.rs/3xyz8er in February based on Amazon documents showed the U.S. company had given preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers, including Cloudtail, and used them to bypass Indian laws.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

    When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from PYMTS revealed that 125 million American...

  • DraftKings Buying Fertitta’s Golden Nugget iGaming for $1.56B

    DraftKings has reached an agreement to buy the Golden Nugget’s online gaming business in an all-stock deal valued at $1.56 billion. The acquisition, still subject to the approval of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shareholders, is a huge investment into iGaming. The online casino games are becoming increasingly important for platforms like DraftKings, which sees opportunity […]

  • AMC’s Earnings Are Coming. What to Expect.

    Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said the recovery of the broader cinema business progressed faster than expected.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow dip amid oil price declines as virus concerns rise

    Stocks struggled for direction Monday morning, losing some steam after rising to all-time highs late last week. Commodity prices tumbled as concerns over the coronavirus's spread resurged, with crude oil prices moving sharply to the downside.

  • Inflation will pound this dollar store, and maybe its stock: Deutsche Bank

    Inflation concerns trigger a downgrade on Dollar Tree.

  • With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

    Sanderson Farms, the nation's third largest poultry producer, is being acquired for $4.53 billion as the price of chicken soars. Cargill and privately held Continental Grain formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson and will pay $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.

  • Buffett buys back Berkshire: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.

  • Indian bankers in talks as court rulings threaten over $6 billion in loans

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -Informal talks are taking place to deal with the fall-out from two rulings by India's Supreme Court that threaten the repayment of loans totalling nearly 500 billion rupees ($6.73 billion) to some of India's largest banks, bankers close to the matter say. Last week, India's Supreme Court effectively blocked Future Group's $3.4 billion sale of retail assets to Reliance Industries, jeopardising nearly $2.69 billion the retail conglomerate owes to Indian banks. That ruling was delivered days after the Supreme Court rejected a petition to allow telecom companies to approach the Department of Telecommunications to renegotiate outstanding dues in a long-runinng dispute with Indian telecom players.

  • SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    A week ago, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. ( NYSE:SEAS ) came out with a strong set of second-quarter numbers that could...