Were Hedge Funds Right About Medtronic plc (MDT)?

Asma UL Husna
·6 min read

In this article we are going to use hedge fund sentiment as a tool and determine whether Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is a good investment right now. We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before conducting days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have numerous Ivy League graduates, expert network advisers, and supply chain tipsters working or consulting for them. There is not a shortage of news stories covering failed hedge fund investments and it is a fact that hedge funds' picks don't beat the market 100% of the time, but their consensus picks have historically done very well and have outperformed the market after adjusting for risk.

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) shareholders have witnessed an increase in hedge fund interest lately. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) was in 65 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 66. Our calculations also showed that MDT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings).

To most traders, hedge funds are viewed as slow, old investment vehicles of years past. While there are more than 8000 funds trading at present, Our researchers choose to focus on the crème de la crème of this club, around 850 funds. These hedge fund managers manage the majority of the smart money's total asset base, and by keeping an eye on their finest investments, Insider Monkey has found various investment strategies that have historically outstripped Mr. Market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy defeated the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per annum since its inception in March 2017. Also, our monthly newsletter's portfolio of long stock picks returned 206.8% since March 2017 (through May 2021) and beat the S&P 500 Index by more than 115 percentage points. You can download a sample issue of this newsletter on our website.

Justin John Ferayorni - Tamarack Capital Management
Justin John Ferayorni - Tamarack Capital Management

Justin John Ferayorni of Tamarack Capital Management

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. With all of this in mind we're going to take a peek at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Do Hedge Funds Think MDT Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At first quarter's end, a total of 65 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 10% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 59 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in MDT a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) was held by Diamond Hill Capital, which reported holding $512.8 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by D E Shaw with a $446.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Citadel Investment Group, Fisher Asset Management, and Millennium Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Tamarack Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), around 7.27% of its 13F portfolio. Tri Locum Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 7.02 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to MDT.

Now, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Redmile Group, managed by Jeremy Green, created the largest position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Redmile Group had $115.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Justin John Ferayorni's Tamarack Capital Management also made a $35.4 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new MDT investors: Frank Fu's CaaS Capital, Scott Bessent's Key Square Capital Management, and Greg Eisner's Engineers Gate Manager.

Let's also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS), Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS), Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON), and QUALCOMM, Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). This group of stocks' market caps are similar to MDT's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position NVO,23,2929727,0 COST,56,4014769,-5 TMUS,98,9055738,-5 C,90,6938143,-5 RDS,36,2190186,2 HON,56,1731346,11 QCOM,73,2765985,-12 Average,61.7,4232271,-2 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 61.7 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $4232 million. That figure was $3628 million in MDT's case. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is the least popular one with only 23 bullish hedge fund positions. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for MDT is 67.5. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 25.8% in 2021 through August 6th and beat the market again by 6.7 percentage points. Unfortunately MDT wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on MDT were disappointed as the stock returned 9.4% since the end of March (through 8/6) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Medtronic Inc (Old Filings) (NYSE:MDT)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Fall Once More as Concerns over COVID-19 Peg Back Yields

    A fall in mortgage rates was of little relief for prospective homebuyers as inventories continue to push house prices northwards.

  • BioNTech Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

    More than one billion doses of BNT162b2 vaccine supplied to more than 100 countries or territories worldwide as of July 21, 2021Signed agreements for approximately 2.2 billion doses of BNT162b2 in 2021 as of July 21, 2021In oncology, the first patients were dosed in randomized Phase 2 trials for two FixVac programs, BNT111 and BNT113, and first-in-human Phase 1 trials started for BNT152+153 and BNT221BioNTech’s oncology pipeline has advanced: currently 15 product candidates in 18 ongoing trials

  • Stock markets lower as virus fears hit oil prices

    Stock markets were lower on Monday, weighed down by a slump in oil prices over concerns about the economic impact of rising infections from Covid's highly contagious Delta variant.

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • Papa John’s and 10 Other Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Simon Property Group, KLA, and Papa John’s International were among the many U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this week.

  • Who Is Aliko Dangote? What Is His Net Worth?

    Aliko Dangote, the richest person in Africa, turned a local commodities trading business into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

  • Could The CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls CSX Corporation ( NASDAQ:CSX ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Amazon to end relationship with Indian seller Cloudtail

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc and one of its biggest sellers in India, Cloudtail, have decided to end their relationship, they said on Monday, following years of allegations from brick-and-mortar retailers that the seller received preferential treatment. A joint venture between Amazon and India's Catamaran that controlled Cloudtail was coming up for renewal on May 19, 2022, and the two sides said in a joint statement they had mutually decided not to extend it beyond that date. The decision comes after a Reuters investigation https://reut.rs/3xyz8er in February based on Amazon documents showed the U.S. company had given preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers, including Cloudtail, and used them to bypass Indian laws.

  • Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

    When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from PYMTS revealed that 125 million American...

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • DraftKings Buying Fertitta’s Golden Nugget iGaming for $1.56B

    DraftKings has reached an agreement to buy the Golden Nugget’s online gaming business in an all-stock deal valued at $1.56 billion. The acquisition, still subject to the approval of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shareholders, is a huge investment into iGaming. The online casino games are becoming increasingly important for platforms like DraftKings, which sees opportunity […]

  • AMC’s Earnings Are Coming. What to Expect.

    Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said the recovery of the broader cinema business progressed faster than expected.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow dip amid oil price declines as virus concerns rise

    Stocks struggled for direction Monday morning, losing some steam after rising to all-time highs late last week. Commodity prices tumbled as concerns over the coronavirus's spread resurged, with crude oil prices moving sharply to the downside.

  • Inflation will pound this dollar store, and maybe its stock: Deutsche Bank

    Inflation concerns trigger a downgrade on Dollar Tree.

  • With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

    Sanderson Farms, the nation's third largest poultry producer, is being acquired for $4.53 billion as the price of chicken soars. Cargill and privately held Continental Grain formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson and will pay $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.

  • Buffett buys back Berkshire: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.

  • Indian bankers in talks as court rulings threaten over $6 billion in loans

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -Informal talks are taking place to deal with the fall-out from two rulings by India's Supreme Court that threaten the repayment of loans totalling nearly 500 billion rupees ($6.73 billion) to some of India's largest banks, bankers close to the matter say. Last week, India's Supreme Court effectively blocked Future Group's $3.4 billion sale of retail assets to Reliance Industries, jeopardising nearly $2.69 billion the retail conglomerate owes to Indian banks. That ruling was delivered days after the Supreme Court rejected a petition to allow telecom companies to approach the Department of Telecommunications to renegotiate outstanding dues in a long-runinng dispute with Indian telecom players.

  • 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Stocks That are Tumbling

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets stocks that are tumbling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Stocks That are Tumbling. Social media has been exerting an ever-greater influence on the movement of markets over the past few months. The mainstream […]

  • 10 Finance Stocks that Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 finance stocks that pay dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of finance stocks and dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Finance Stocks that Pay Dividends. As the global community continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic alongside economic recession and communal lockdowns, we […]