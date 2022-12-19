'We're having a lot of fun': Frankie Collins after Arizona State's ninth straight win

Reuters

Taiwan's government has opened a probe into Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok on suspicion of illegally operating a subsidiary on the island, and warned that the social media platform was being used by Beijing to spread disinformation. TikTok, which is not widely used in Taiwan, has come under pressure mostly in the United States on concerns about China getting access to users personal data, which the company denies. In a statement late on Sunday, Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council said that on Dec. 9 a working group under the Cabinet had discovered that TikTok was suspected of "illegal commercial operations" in Taiwan.