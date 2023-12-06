'We're gonna find out.' Xavier searching for answers amidst 3-game losing streak

Xavier head coach Sean Miller is done talking about having a team with 10 new players. They've been practicing since the summer, and the time for the new-look roster to gel is over at the regular season's one-month mark on Wednesday.

The problem: Xavier's growing pains have been worse than expected. Miller's record at Cintas Center entering the year was 74-13 through six seasons.

Xavier Musketeers guard Desmond Claude (1) drives around Delaware Blue Hens guard Christian Ray (5) in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Delaware Blue Hens and the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Xavier started 2-0 in November with wins over Robert Morris and Jacksonville but have now dropped three straight games at Cintas Center after Tuesday's 87-80 loss to Delaware. Miller called it his team's "worst performance" in nine games.

Xavier hadn't lost three consecutive home games under Miller since his first month on the job in 2004.

"We're at a point, this is the moment of truth for us," Miller said.

'We don't have any room for error.'

The hardest part for Miller and company is finding Xavier's identity. The non-conference schedule was loaded with litmus tests ready to challenge the young Musketeers throughout the first month of the season.

It's hard to pinpoint how Xavier could go toe-to-toe on the road against No. 1 Purdue (83-71 loss), at home against No. 6 Houston (66-60 win) and Saint Mary's (No. 23 in the preseason AP Poll) in Las Vegas (66-49 win) but turn around and fall flat at home in losses to Oakland and Delaware.

Xavier Musketeers guard Dayvion McKnight (20) drives past Delaware Blue Hens guard Niels Lane (4) in the second half at Cintas Center on Tuesday night.

"Where we're at, depth, experience, we don't have any room for error," Miller said. "We know that."

Instead of sustaining its play at a high level, Xavier has played to the level of its competition. That's something NCAA Tournament teams −and Miller-coached teams − typically avoid.

It's difficult to know which Xavier team will show up any given night. Xavier's had stretches where its offense came out, limited turnovers and shot lights out. Other times, Xavier's defense suffocated opponents for the majority of the game. One theme early on was that Xavier's defense was better than its offense.

On Tuesday, Xavier allowed Delaware to shoot 50% from the field (56.3% in the second half) and turned the ball over 17 times, leading to 30 Delaware points. For Miller, the game fell into a different category.

"It's about leadership, fight, unselfishness, hard play, will and toughness."

Xavier Musketeers head coach Sean Miller in the first half of the NCAA basketball game between the Delaware Blue Hens and the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Can it be fixed?

When asked if those characteristics can be coached, Miller said, "I think we're gonna find out."

Xavier has lagged on executing the fundamentals of the game at crucial points in games and it's hindered its chances to add to the win column. A missed block-out, a bad turnover, foul trouble, losing a team's best shooter, not closing out, lack of toughness − they've all arrived in spots at critical moments, when sustaining high effort seems to be the missing ingredient.

"We didn't fight until the end," Miller said Tuesday. "When things got hard, instead of coming together on the defensive side of the ball, the opposite happened. You can just see it."

In order for Xavier to grow, it'll need production from its bench, specifically the freshmen. On Tuesday, the four freshmen combined for 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting, 7 rebounds and 6 turnovers. Dailyn Swain played one of his better games (9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals), but missed a highlight reel dunk attempt on a breakaway that would've given Xavier a seven-point lead in the first half.

Xavier Musketeers guard Dailyn Swain (3) draws a foul from Delaware Blue Hens guard Gerald Drumgoole Jr. (1) in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Delaware Blue Hens and the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

"With a couple guys, we've got a confidence problem," Miller said. "Shooting, you let your offense affect the next play, affect your emotion. The next thing you know you're not playing basketball; it doesn't feel right."

The experienced players in the locker room were not shy to shoulder the blame.

"I'm part of the team, so if the team quits, that means I quit, also," said Quincy Olivari, who had a season-high 34 points against Delaware. "It starts with me being a better leader . . . A part of being a good player is being a great leader. If I didn't hold my end of the bargain in that area, I failed."

'We have to play our very best.'

You don't have to remind Miller of the significance of Saturday, when the unbeaten University of Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) will try to snap a four-game losing streak in the Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout and win at Cintas Center for the first time in 22 years.

"We know who we're playing. We have to play our very best," said Miller, who is 4-2 in the rivalry. "I said it last year and I'll echo the same thing this year."

If Xavier has struggled with playing to the level of its competition, could be good news that unbeaten UC is coming to town for one of college basketball's biggest rivalries? The two colleges are separated by 2.9 miles and divides a city of over 300,000 people each year. The stakes are always sky high.

"Whether we're coming off a great performance and we won tonight's game or we're coming off a horrid performance like we had, we're gonna play the game," Miller said. "We're gonna have to be ready to go."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 'We're gonna find out.' Where does Xavier basketball go from here?