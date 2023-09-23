'We're gonna let it rip.' Ryan Day promises OSU won't hold back in showdown vs. Notre Dame

Ohio State mostly played it close to the vest in last year’s 21-10 victory over Notre Dame.

The Buckeyes grinded out the win with a running game and stout defense after star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was injured early. Ohio State coach Ryan Day has no regrets about his strategy, he said. The Buckeyes did what they had to do to beat a top opponent.

Now the rematch is at hand in South Bend, and No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) has a less experienced quarterback against the No. 9 Fighting Irish (4-0). But don’t expect a repeat of last year’s formula.

“We're gonna let it rip,” Day said on his radio show Thursday. “I think that they felt that this week in practice and that's how we're going to play Saturday night.”

He elaborated on that later on a call with reporters.

“I think it's critical,” he said. “That's our mentality, and that's going to be our mentality. We’ve got to go into this environment and embrace it and go get it. There's no other way to be. Our guys understand that. They feel that this week, and that's how we're going to play on Saturday night.”

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. runs for a touchdown against Western Kentucky.

It’s similar to Ohio State’s approach against Georgia in last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal. The Buckeyes were coming off a devastating loss to Michigan. Few gave them a chance against the Bulldogs. But Ohio State came out swinging and had control for most of the game before the outcome was decided on the final play.

This year, the Buckeyes looked sluggish in their first two victories before playing a complete game in a 63-10 spanking of Western Kentucky last week. That gave Ohio State a needed jolt of confidence.

Last year’s Notre Dame was the opener. The Buckeyes are probably fortunate that they’ve had three games to find their footing this time around.

“I'm glad that we went through those three games to get to this point with some of the new faces that we have,” Day said. “We did work out some of the issues and so we’re excited to get it get on the field and go play this one.

“I think that we have a pretty good idea of who our team is and where we're at. We are in a much different place than we were in Week 1.”

Kyle McCord has now established himself as the No. 1 quarterback. The offensive line, while far from a finished product, is showing progress. The defense has so far lived up to its expectations of being dominant.

But this will be the first real test. The defense hasn’t faced an offense that can both throw the way Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman can or pound the ball the way the Irish can with Audric Estime.

Part of Day’s rationale to let it rip is that Notre Dame’s offense is much more formidable than it was last year with inexperienced quarterbacks playing in a season-opener.

Hartman, who had a decorated career at Wake Forest, has thrown for 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Estime is a 228-pound running back who delivers the body blows. With 521 rushing yards, he leads all running backs nationally by more than 100 yards, albeit with one more game played than most.

“It's become a running, smash-mouth offense with shots over the top,” Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said.

Ohio State’s defensive backs have played well this year and the Buckeyes are limiting opponents to 2.5 yards per carry.

“You’ve got to be physical with him,” OSU safety Sonny Styles said of slowing Estime. “He's a really good running back, so you got to hit him. You got to wrap up with what we like to say is smart swarm.”

Unsatisfied with his team’s practice intensity the first two weeks, Day ramped it up last week. For Notre Dame, he didn’t need to beseech his team to build on that.

“This is why you come to Ohio State – to play in this big of a game,” junior wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. said.

Added McCord, “I feel like everybody has had an edge to them, which is good. I think we've used that momentum from last week and carried it over to this week. Early on, we might have been a little sluggish at practice at times. Last week, we really ramped it up and realized every single rep in practice matters.”

Ohio State is a 3-point favorite, but there’s plenty of skepticism about the Buckeyes based on their first two games. A blowout of Western Kentucky doesn’t move the needle much.

This game will say far more than the previous three about how good the Buckeyes truly are.

“We’re going to go as hard as we possibly can and not look at the scoreboard until the fourth quarter,” Day said. “At that point, we'll figure out where we're at. But it's about going after it and being aggressive, going into a hostile environment and getting a top-10 win on the road. This is what makes great teams. It's games like this.”

