'We're going to find a place'

Jun. 22—A local sports league shared their concerns with the Lebanon City Council during a special called meeting Thursday night.

Lebanon Youth Football & Cheer Board of Directors Vice President Victor Taylor told the council that the league had gone to Winfree Bryant Middle School in the past but lost that space, leaving them nowhere to practice.

Former Lebanon Youth Football & Cheer cheer director Jessica Paris, wife of board president David Paris, said the league raises money through fundraising, donations and seeking out sponsorships.

"I have looked into grants," Jessica Paris said. "Most require local governments to apply for. However, those that do not, the league has applied for them but never received."

Paris also talked about social media posts that Ward 3 Councilor Camille Burdine had addressed on Tuesday night.

"Those social media posts do not come from the leaders of this program," Paris said. "The board members of this community work tirelessly to keep the league going year after year, from flag football and dance in spring to tackle football and cheer in the fall."

Parent JD Young said he authored some of the posts on social media.

"The intentions for those posts were not to take direct attacks upon the city, upon you guys as council members for the city. It was strictly a cry for help," Young said. "We are about 30 days away from the first day of our football season with no place to practice."

Young said he was fearful that if a place to practice is not found, there may not be a season for kids who participate.

"I just want everyone to know that we have been working hard to find a space for your practice," Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. "It's gone on longer than we wanted to as well. We met with David a long time ago and talked about potential locations."

Through brainstorming, Bell said that the idea was posed to make use of a particular property.

"If that does not work out — and it may not — we do have other options that we're looking at, as I explained today," Bell said. "We are not going to leave you without a place. We're going to find a place."

During the council's meeting Tuesday night, Ward 3 Councilor Camille Burdine had addressed the posts that had been made on social media calling for action. She addressed members of the youth football league again on Thursday.

"I said a lot the other night," Burdine said. "I don't think I have much else to say except for, again, I am for our youth. I am for our sports and I am very much for our community and we're not going to leave you out. We want to work with you and we want to find the best place."