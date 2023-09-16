"We're going to keep fighting": Lexington shows toughness in big win over Wooster

WOOSTER — The rest of the Ohio Cardinal Conference ought to pay attention to what's happening at Lexington.

Sure, the Minutemen have been near the bottom of the league for most of the past half-decade. In a league full of bigger schools and steady football programs, it's tough to string together successful seasons. But they appear more ready for success by the week.

Lexington beat Wooster 42-27 to win its third straight game, showing potential to become one of the league's best teams in the very near future.

"We know we're in every game," Lexington QB Joe Caudill said. "We know we're going to keep fighting."

By no means did Lexington dominate Wooster Friday night. The Generals came back from a 20-0 deficit to take a 21-20 lead in the third quarter. They forced turnovers and busted some big plays on the Minutemen. But Lexington showed poise in answering Wooster's 21-point run with two methodical touchdown drives, capped off by TD runs from Markale Martin (22 yards) and Joe Caudill (one yard) and never let Wooster retake the lead. Those scores gave the Minutemen the breathing room they need to beat Wooster for the second straight season after losing five in a row in the series.

"We're young," Lexington coach Andrew Saris said. "We've got a great group of seniors who have been trying to bring those guys along, and I think they're realizing physically what your body can do, physically what it takes to win a football game. We're fighting."

Lexington quarterback Joe Caudill is brought down by Wooster Ethan Shetler on this short run.

A deep and talented sophomore class that includes Martin, Caudill, Seven Allen and Brayden Fogle is at the center of Lexington's turnaround, but a senior helped wear down the Generals as the game progressed. Bruising running back Mason Green finished with 114 yards and two TDs, including four runs of 10 or more yards in the fourth quarter when Lexington needed to churn out yards and bleed the clock.

"Mason is an animal," Caudill said. "We've always known that. He's been hurt a little bit but he came back this game and really proved himself. The 'O' line played great for him."

Lexington's group of sophomores did plenty of damage too. Caudill threw for 192 yards and a TD and rushed for 51 yards and a score. Martin went for 93 yards and two scores on the ground. Allen caught four balls for 89 yards, including a 59-yard TD. And they're just getting started.

Yes, the Minutemen still have the brunt of their OCC schedule ahead of them. League title favorite Mansfield Senior awaits next Friday and three-time defending champ West Holmes the week after that. But even if Lexington (3-2, 2-0 OCC) drops both of those, it's just scratching the surface on how good it can be over the next few years.

Meanwhile, Wooster (2-3, 1-2) is still finding its footing during an up-and-down season. Junior Hayden Meese continued to show why he's a program building block in the loss, scoring on a 67-yard run and catching six passes for 70 yards.

"He's the ultimate competitor and he reaps the benefits of that every Friday night," Wooster coach Austin Holter said. "He's one of our best players on offense and on defense. He's around the ball on special teams. Love the young man, love the work he puts in. I'm very, very proud of him. He's resilient. He's tough. We're very lucky to have him."

Julian Franklin was solid as a ball carrier and pass catcher, scoring rushing and receiving touchdowns and Anthony Sines made plays on both sides of the ball, including a late 20-yard TD catch from QB AJ Likowski that brought Wooster within a score with 4:04 to go.

Player of the Game: Mason Green, Lexington

Green got better as the game went along, busting big runs down the stretch, including a 10-yard run that gave Lexington a 42-27 lead with 2:04 to go. He finished with 114 yards and two scores on just 12 carries as Lexington piled up 268 yards on the ground.

Top Performers

Lexington: Joe Caudill (10-of-17, 198 yards, TD; 14 rushes, 51 yards, TD), Mason Green (12 rushes, 114 yards 2 TDs), Markale Martin (17 rushes, 93 yards, 2 TDs), Seven Allen (4 catches, 89 yards, TD; 1 rush, 10 yards), Carter Wilson (3 catches, 49 yards)

Wooster: Hayden Meese (6 catches, 70 yards; 2 rushes 56 yards, TD); Julian Franklin (14 rushes, 85 yards, TD; 2 catches, 41 yards, TD); Anthony Sines (4 catches, 49 yards, TD); AJ Likowski (13-of-24, 169 yards, 2 TDs; 14 rushes, 29 yards)

