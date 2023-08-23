'We're going through a culture change': Oshkosh West football shows growth with Week 1 win

OSHKOSH – With one game played in the 2023 season, the Oshkosh West high school football team has already earned as many wins as it did all of last year.

After trailing by nine points to Brookfield East midway through the fourth quarter on Friday, the Wildcats rallied for 20 unanswered points to secure a come-from-behind road victory.

West finally made it onto the scoreboard just under the six-minute mark with a 71-yard touchdown run from junior quarterback Chase Brandl. Four minutes later, Brandl connected with senior tight end Drew Blair on a 55-yard touchdown pass for the go-ahead score and, 38 seconds later, senior cornerback Damarion Williams sealed the contest with a pick-six from 37 yards.

“I was very proud of the heart and fight our team played with,” said Joseph Ray, who made his debut as head coach. “We did plenty to get in our own way with penalties and turnovers, but our guys played with a ton of effort and grit to pull it out in the end. Lots we have to still get better at, and this is just one step, but I’m proud of the resiliency our team showed.”

Last season, the Wildcats were 1-8 overall and 1-6 in the Fox Valley Association. West remained competitive in a number of contests but too often couldn't overcome an offense that averaged less than two touchdowns per game.

This year, the Wildcats are projected to finish sixth in the FVA, according to WisSports.net. Ray was formerly an assistant at Sussex Hamilton, which went 10-3 overall and made the state semifinals last season and 10-2 in 2021. Those offenses averaged 40.2 and 32.2 points per game, respectively.

“Once I got here in the summer, the kids did a really good job and put together a good summer," Ray said. "There’s been some hurdles and some obstacles being a first-year head coach, and first year here, but I’ve been really proud of how our team has grown, so far.”

Oshkosh West has six starters back on offense this season, four on the offensive line, and four on defense.

Those four – Garth Martell, Jake Christopherson, Ryan and Ricky Ludwig, along with Nelson Fournier – will protect Brandl. He threw for 814 yards and seven touchdowns and ran for 247 yards with three touchdowns in 2022. On Friday, Brandl completed six of 13 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown while also carrying nine times for 87 yards and a touchdown.

“We’re focused on winning every rep, every day,” Brandl said. “The most important day is today. We’re just focused on winning every practice and then that will lead into our games, help us win games.”

“I think our goal is definitely to be a lot better than last year and exceed all the expectations that we have for ourselves," Martell said. "I think we want to represent our school and just the city, in general, better than we have before.”

While improving a school’s reputation could take years of change, it would be nice to take back the Harold J. Schumerth traveling trophy before North transfers to a new conference in football, likely putting the annual West-North cross-town rivalry game on hold for at least a couple seasons.

“I think we have a team goal of just getting better than last year,” Fournier said. “I think we all want to beat North again. We lost to them last year, that was a tough, hard loss. I’m looking forward to beating them this year, hopefully. I think we can come back and beat them. Take the cup back.”

