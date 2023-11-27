'There were glimpses last year': Griswold-Wheeler football returns to playoffs

During preseason football practices in August, Griswold-Wheeler coach Gregg Wilcox and the Wolverines forecasted a successful 2023, perhaps a step or two above last year's 6-4 record.

But even the most optimistic Wolverine backers have to be thrilled with what has transpired.

Griswold-Wheeler wrapped up a 9-1 regular season and Class S playoff berth with a 36-0 shutout of Plainfield on Thanksgiving Day at Plainfield High School. It is the program's first state postseason appearance since 2006.

The fifth-seeded Wolverines will play No. 4 Cromwell-Portland in a quarterfinal round contest on Tuesday at Pierson Park in Cromwell. Kick-off is at 6:30 p.m.

"We lost only five players to graduation and returned two great backs in KinKade Rubino and Kiyle Montigny," Wilcox said. "There were glimpses last year that this group could be special. But football is so line dependent. Thankfully, we got a 6-3, 235-pound transfer in Jonathan Macfeat and a 220-pound freshman in Kimmie Boyce, which solidified our defensive line. Our offensive line also matured, so we became a complete football team."

Griswold/Wheeler senior KinKade Rubino intercepts a pass during the Wolverines' 35-7 win against Bacon Academy.

Griswold overcame a 14-7 loss to Windham during the second week of the season. That game decided the ECC Division II championship. The Whips (7-3) are also playoff bound in Class SS.

"We'd love to have that Windham game back," Wilcox said. "I missed the whole week of practice because of an illness so I didn't do my part. But the kids regrouped and ran off some wins. We had the one close win against Stonington, otherwise we were dominant with the Double Wing."

Griswold took a while to get going against a fired-up, homesteading Plainfield (5-5). The Wolverines led by just 6-0 at halftime on a 6-yard swing pass from quarterback Luke Cassidy to Rubino.

"We came out flat," Rubino said. "And Plainfield showed a lot of heart and stacked the box. Maybe we were looking ahead to next week, but Plainfield really played hard. Our Double Wing is pretty unstoppable with our great line leading the way, but it took a while for us to get going."

Rubino's 55-yard punt return for a touchdown gave Griswold a two-score lead in the third quarter. Montigny, Josh Turner and Aidan Cutter added touchdowns the rest of the way.

Rubino excelled all season as a threat in all three phases: offensive, defense and special teams. He rushed for over 1,100 yards and scored 18 touchdowns, including scores on the ground, through the air, and on returns. He also intercepted three passes.

"KinKade is not physically imposing at 5-8, 155-pounds, but he's all muscle and very quick with shifty moves," Wilcox said. "I can't think of anyone I've coached who was as good an all-around player."

Rubino attacked the right side of the field in the Double Wing, and Griswold had an equally lethal running threat sweeping from right to left in Montigny, a senior from Wheeler High.

Montigny is approaching 1,000 yards with over 900 and has scored 20 touchdowns. Not many teams feature two 100-point plus scorers.

"They are similar in that they both can cut on a dime, are quick and elusive and have good eyes," Wilcox said. "Both are great threats as runners and receivers."

Cromwell-Portland (8-2) lost to a pair of playoff bound teams in Rockville (Class M) and Granby-Canton. The Panthers feature a balanced offense led by an explosive runner-receiver in Ameka Yearwood and a solid quarterback in Jess Elfeich.

The Panthers won a state title in 2021 at 13-0 and won 10 games while reaching the state semis last year.

"We saw them Wednesday and they're good," Wilcox said. "Everyone is going to be good now."

All quarterfinals are Tuesday with semifinals on Sunday, Dec. 3. The state championships will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Rentschler Field in East Hartford and Central Connecticut State’s Arute Field in New Britain.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Griswold-Wheeler football rolls into state playoffs after 9-1 season