"We spent $105k on a 'gap year' nine-month cruise around the world - visiting 65 countries"

Meet the couple who have spent $150k on a 'gap year' nine-month cruise around the world. Mike Jacobs, 56, and wife Nancy, 59, set off on their epic cruise - calling at 160 ports in 65 countries - in December 2023. The couple decided they would live life to the fullest after their children, Tim Jacobs, 26, Emily Smoker, 28, and Katie Murphy, 30, moved out. So far, the couple have visited the Chichen Itza Mayan Ruins, Barbados, Grenada and Rio de Janeiro. The couple describe their ocean-going life on the cruise ship as "pleasant" - because neither of them have to cook or clean.