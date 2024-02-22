'We're in the game': You can play as FSU football in EA Sports College Football 25 game

Following a 10-year hiatus EA Sports College Football 25 will finally be released this summer.

And Florida State football will be one of the teams featured in the game. The Seminoles announced on Thursday morning, along with other schools, that they will be 'in the game.' FSU will be one of 134 FBS schools in the game.

FSU players will have the opportunity to have their name and likeness represented in the game. According to The Athletic, each player will receive $600 as well as a copy of the game (a $70 value), if the player opts into being featured in the game.

If a player opts out, they'll be represented with a generic player avatar, ala Barry Bonds in MLB video games.

Players will be encouraged to opt in by April 30, per The Athletic. Air Force, Army and Navy players are not allowed to accept NIL deals and payments but are expected to be in the game.

The last release of an NCAA video game was in 2014, but in the last 11 years, EA Sports has not been able to put out a game due to lawsuits over players' ability to profit from their name and likeness.

ESPN broadcaster and sports commentator Chris Fowler also announced he would be in the game as a featured voice.

I'm in the Game! Today, I can finally make it official. I am honored to be one of the voices in #CFB25 ! Wait until you see this game! #EAPartner https://t.co/mdLRo77QZR — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) February 22, 2024

