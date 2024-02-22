'We're in the game!' Ohio State confirms appearance in EA Sports College Football 25

It's official. Ohio State fans will be able to play as the Buckeyes in the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game.

Ohio State confirmed their presence in the video game Thursday, posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, that "We's in the game!"

EA Sports confirmed Thursday that all 134 FBS schools will be featured in College Football 25, which will be released this summer.

Players opting in to appear in the EA Sports College Football 25 video game will receive $600 as part of a name, image and likeness deal, along with a free copy of the game. Players would be in the game as long as they are on a roster, and will be compensated yearly.

According to ESPN, up to 85 players will appear on rosters for each team.

"We feel very proud that we'll be the largest program, likely the highest-spending program," Sean O'Brien, EA Sports' vice president of business development, told ESPN. "And really an inclusive opportunity with an equitable distribution of funds across the board."

Players are also able to opt out of future editions of the game if they so choose.

