'We're excited about him': Yankees and JP Sears excited after strong big-league debut

NEW YORK – JP Sears beamed at his new locker in the Yankee clubhouse less than 24 hours after making his major-league debut.

Not only did he throw a scoreless inning against the potent Toronto Blue Jays lineup on Wednesday night. His first appearance came at home in the Bronx, with his parents and girlfriend in the stands.

"Obviously they wanted to be here whenever it happened," Sears said on Thursday afternoon. "They've been here since Opening Day."

[My girlfriend] had to go to work today so that was great and obviously just to have a debut in Yankee Stadium."

The left-hander worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning in the Yankees' 6-4 loss to the Blue Jays. Santiago Espinal flied out to center to start the ninth, then Sears got George Springer to strike out on a 95 mph sinker.

Sears said he planned to keep his first strikeout ball in his dad's office, at least until he settles into a house of his own.

New York Yankees relief pitcher JP Sears (92) throws a pitch during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

"He's a great hitter as you've all seen," Sears said. "He's been in the World Series and had a lot of big moments. So that'll be one I'll remember for a long time."

Last year, Sears went 10-2 with a 3.46 ERA in 104 innings split between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Ultimately, Sears impressed his manager by throwing seven strikes on eight pitches in his debut.

"He came in and looked really efficient, threw strikes, attacked and trusted his stuff," manager Aaron Boone said. "I think everyone got a little peek of why we're excited about him."

The Sumter native isn't the only South Carolina product in the Yankee clubhouse. The 26-year-old shares the same hometown with left-hander Jordan Montgomery. Sears believes he was in middle school when he first met his future MLB teammate.

"We both live in Charleston so we've spent a lot of time together, many weddings together," Sears said. "We have a lot of high school friends from the same church growing up. Our moms are good friends. We have a lot of history."

This is a 2022 photo of JP Sears of the New York Yankees. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Despite their long history, Sears and Montgomery had never crossed paths on the diamond before, either as teammates or opponents. After all, they were three years apart in the town that produced pinstriped great Bobby Richardson and went to separate high schools – Montgomery played for Sumter High, while Sears attended non-public Wilson Hall a few miles down the road.

So, it wasn't until after college when the Palmetto State connection started to fully materialize. Sears said he trained with Montgomery for two offseasons since both use the same pitching coach in South Carolina.

"It was awesome (watching his debut)," Montgomery said. "I was ready for him to get out there. He's been chomping at the bit in the bullpen to get in."

Back to business

New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery reacts after being hit by a line drive off of Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Montgomery is scheduled to start on regular rest Friday when the Yankees open up a three-game series against the Orioles in Baltimore.

His return to the mound is a sigh of relief for the Yankees after watching him get struck in the side of his left knee by Xander Bogaerts’ first inning comebacker on Sunday night.

Montgomery reported that he's feeling good despite the bruising that's developed.

"It's just starting to color up, but not too bad," Montgomery said. "I've had worse."

Boone said there was "a little bit of concern" on Tuesday because of the swelling, which prompted the Yankees to send Montgomery for an MRI and CT scan. But ultimately, the left-hander was able to complete his bullpen session without any complaints.

"Getting better every day," Montgomery said. "When I'm pitching, I feel nothing so it's a blessing."

