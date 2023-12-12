'We were in a dogfight:' Prince Avenue overcomes first half 'mishaps' to win another title

ATLANTA − Prince Avenue Christian football is back-to-back Class A-Division I state champions.

The Wolverines defeated Swainsboro 49-32 to secure their second consecutive title against the Tigers on Monday as records were shattered and legacies were created.

"In the first half, we felt like we had beaten them honestly pretty good, but when you have a pick-six for 98 yards and a blocked punt, the score should've been 21-7 but it wasn't. It as 21-18 (at halftime)," head coach Greg Vandagriff said. "We were in a dogfight because we had a couple mishaps, but again, that's the thing about football. You've got to play every play, so I'm just glad the kids closed out the second half."

Senior quarterback Aaron Philo set the state record for career passing yards with 13,922, passing Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (13,902) for the top spot, recording 320 yards in his final high school game.

History: Prince Avenue Christian QB Aaron Philo breaks Trevor Lawrence's career state record

He also tied K'Hari Lane (Macon County, 2016) for most passing touchdowns in a single season in state history with 56.

Philo finished the night with 31-of-40 completions, three touchdowns and one interceptions and 13 rushes for 84 yards.

The Georgia Tech commit got an early taste of rivalry competition with Swainsboro senior star Demello Jones, who is committed to UGA.

"He's a great player," Philo said of Jones, who had 76 yards receiving, 21 yards rushing and three total touchdowns. "I've got a lot of respect for him. We knew he was going to make plays, and he did."

"It was pretty scary (playing against someone of that caliber), but I just used my small self, and I wasn't scared. I wasn't scared, that's it," freshman wide receiver Hudson Hill said laughing.

Hill finished with 12 receptions for 123 yards and C.J. Dockery had 100 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Causby rushed 24 times for 136 yards and a touchdown and had a fourth-quarter interception that Vandagriff called the play of the game.

"Glory to God," Philo said. "He put me in a great position to succeed with great coaches and teammates, and I'm thankful."

