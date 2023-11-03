What were late defensive heroics worth? | Texas Tech football report card

Tahj Brooks carried 31 times for 146 yards and Behren Morton hit Drae McCray for a 44-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, helping the Texas Tech football team hold off TCU 35-28 in a Thursday night Big 12 game at Jones AT&T Stadium.

TCU (4-5, 2-4 in the Big 12) reached the Tech 44-yard line with 1:01 left in the game, but Dadrion Taylor-Demerson intercepted Josh Hoover to seal the Red Raiders' first victory in the last five games in the series.

Tech (4-4, 3-3 in the Big 12) let a 20-7 halftime lead turn into a 21-20 deficit before the Red Raiders responded. After an interception by Taylor-Demerson that the Tech safety returned to the TCU 16-yard line, Brooks' 9-yard touchdown and Morton's conversion pass to Jerand Bradley gave Tech a 28-21 lead.

Morton's deep shot down the middle to McCray made it 35-21 with 10:33 to go. TCU answered with Trey Sanders' 1-yard touchdown capping a 16-play drive.

Morton finished with 282 yards on 28-for-36 passing. He ran for one TD and threw for two more.

Here's the Red Raiders' report card.

Offense: B

Tahj Brooks continued his roll, a must for this team. Behren Morton came back with a winning performance after two weeks off to heal, accounting for three touchdowns and close to 300 yards total offense.

Defense: B

The unit held Emani Bailey, the Big 12's fourth-leading rusher, to his second-lowest output of the year. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Joseph Adedire made game-changing plays down the stretch. Third-and-long conversions were a problem.

Special Teams: B

Gino Garcia made two field goals, including a season-long 55-yarder. Myles Price continued his good season as a punt-return man, breaking one for 29 yards.

Coaching: B

Credit to Joey McGuire's staff for having the Red Raiders ready to go with a strong first half. Another fourth-down gamble in the second half backfired, but McGuire rallied the troops when they were in danger of blowing it.

Overall: B

Tech almost had to win this one to keep its bowl hopes alive. The Red Raiders showed something after they lost the lead and the momentum.

Texas Tech's wide receiver Coy Eakin (8) runs with the ball against TCU in a Big 12 football game, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

