The Telegraph's Luke Edwards believes the Nottingham Forest statement following defeat at Everton was "several steps too far" despite "understanding their anger and frustration".

Forest say they are "considering their options" over "extremely poor" refereeing decisions in Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park after three penalty claims were waved away and not given via VAR.

"Nottingham Forest definitely have a case to feel extremely aggrieved that they didn't get at least one penalty in that game," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "I thought there were at least two.

"That's two penalties in an absolutely crucial game in terms of deciding if Forest stay in the Premier League against a team who are directly above them in the table.

"I get all that. I understand the anger and frustration. It is a recurring theme with the officiating in this country that we are constantly talking about VAR officials. Forest feel like they have been on the end of several bad calls this season.

"I get all that emotion. But for a club to put out a statement on its official X feed five minutes after a game basically accusing the officials of cheating and questioning their integrity means we're in dangerous territory. We're in very, very choppy waters when a football club feels they have to do that.

"That's over the top. That's dangerous.

"When they say they're 'looking at their options' does that mean they'll start suing people? Where are we going?

"Although I have a lot of sympathy for the situation they were in, that statement is far too inflammatory.

"Forest have taken it several steps too far."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds