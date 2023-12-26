These were some of the coolest Christmas NBA sneakers
Check out some of the coolest Christmas themed sneakers worn by players on Christmas Day.
As we get set to tear open the presents and cut into the fruitcake, let’s take a look at the five most interesting players — to me! — in the 2023 Christmas quintuple-header, with one from each game.
The Celtics didn’t play their best game against the Lakers on Christmas Day, but one thing is for certain: Their best game is better than anyone’s best game so far this season.
Taylor took over for DeVito in the third quarter after the Giants failed to score a first-half touchdown.
This year's NBA Christmas slate ended with some Luka magic.
Jones was not in the giving spirit on Christmas.
The Ravens and 49ers capped Christmas with a showdown of the NFL's two best teams. It wasn't close.
The Eagles had an embarrassing play on a kickoff return.
The Knicks star shakes off the criticism and showcases the fruit of his hard work with 38 points and six assists in a 129-122 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
Because of the disparities in competition levels and no upsets as there were earlier in the season, my AP ballot remains relatively unchanged for Week 8.
Jorge Martin breaks down how Tampa Bay's top wide receiver just might be the biggest draft-day steal at the position and possibly a league winner.
Don't look now, but Joe Flacco could be in the midst of a magical run for the Browns, bringing back memories of his 2012 Super Bowl season with the Ravens.
Jason Sanders' field goal finally gave Miami a win over a team above .500, while Dak Prescott and the Cowboys came up just short.
The AFC South still has a three-way tie for first place.
The Jaguars easily defeated the Eagles 59-10 in the 68 Ventures Bowl on Saturday
The NBA’s Christmas Day slate features five games, the past four champions, the three leading scorers, two 38-year-olds and a pear-shaped reigning Finals MVP. There is something for everyone. Allow me to explain.
Jake Fischer reveals all of the trade rumors and rumblings from the G League Showcase in Orlando and Dan Devine gives us an in-depth viewing guide for all five NBA games happening on Christmas Day.
Joshua won his third fight in a row to improve to 27-3 in his career.
What should fantasy football managers still alive in their playoffs — and those planning for next year — be watching for in Week 16? Matt Harmon breaks it all down.
The loss of center Mitchell Robinson could spark the team to add reinforcements.
Reckoning came, but only for Deontay Wilder in his return to the ring after a 14-month layoff.