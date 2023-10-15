'We're chasing greatness.' Why Penn State football is (truly) ready for Ohio State

A game in the rain against a six-touchdown underdog.

What could this Penn State football team possibly prove against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Saturday?

It showed, in yet another way, how it should be able to beat mighty Ohio State.

A defense and a quarterback and a punt returner leading a win by 63 points.

So these Nittany Lions now head into their match-up of undefeated top-five teams Saturday as their best, most confident selves.

A team deeper, fresher and better equipped, overall, than that the last one − six years ago − in top shape to actually beat the Buckeyes.

"I like where we’re at," coach James Franklin said Saturday.

"We found ways to win, we’ve won different ways. We’ve won on the road, we’ve won at home, we’ve won at 11 a.m., we’ve won in the rain, we’ve won in the heat. ... I just think we’re getting better. Even from a practice perspective. I challenged them last week. We’re just practicing on a more consistent level and on a high level …

"You’re ultimately judged on consistency. How consistent can you be in the things you’re trying to achieve? I really like this team from that perspective."

This team is ready for Ohio State because of defense, Drew Allar and Daequan Hardy.

The nation's No. 1 defense (allowing just 193.6 yards per game) attacks opponents in waves, ones crashing ever stronger. It's not so much about what it did to overwhelm UMass, now 1-7, but how: It sacked its quarterbacks six times, made 14 stops behind the line of scrimmage and never stepped off the gas. It didn't need to do that to win easily. But it's wired that way.

Senior leader edge rusher Adisa Isaac went off, playing a part in three sacks. Chop Robinson is performing like the NFL first-round draft choice he's trending to be. The interior of the line, once a significant question, seems to be improving by the week.

They've produced two shutouts now, are giving up just eight points a game. They don't seem to take any plays off, no matter the situation, the score, the opponent. They swear they can be better still.

“We’re chasing greatness ...," Robinson, straight-faced, said after beating down UMass.

This team also is ready for Ohio State because of Allar.

He is the best thing possible − a poised, calming, mistake-free force in charge of a stop-and-go offense.

Penn State isn't running the ball the way it should with two NFL-caliber tailbacks. It doesn't have a cadre of impressive wideouts. It is not, by any measuring system, "explosive" in nature.

PSU report card: Can this Penn State football defense get any better? Our grades vs. UMass

Allar cannot only make any kind of throw necessary but is rarely off-target doing it, and almost never forces an issue. He's not been rattled. He's thrown 12 touchdowns and is still without an interception, or turnover of any kind, in 181 passing attempts and 34 rushes.

He's the perfect complement to his superb, controlling defense.

PSU key vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

And Penn State is ready for Saturday in Columbus because of Hardy, the fifth-year senior cornerback.

He's played a key role for a few years now − though almost exclusively as a defensive back in passing situations. He's made important plays, like that interception return for a touchdown in the snow two years ago at Michigan State and that key late pass breakup last year at Purdue.

But look at him now.

He's taken his defense to a different level this fall with two more interceptions and three pass breakups. Even more, he suddenly emerged as a dynamic punt returner.

Daequan Hardy has Penn State’s first punt return touchdown since 2020. pic.twitter.com/K8GRuPLW1d — Alex Rocco (@AlexRocco13_) October 14, 2023

The alleged fastest player on the team broke a Penn State record by returning two punts for scores against UMass − on his first shots of the career.

He never returned a punt of any kind at Penn State before Saturday. Even though the 5-foot-9 corner was a scoring machine at Penn Hills in high school. (His 22 touchdowns as a senior came in five different ways − receiving, rushing, interception return, kickoff return, punt return).

The only thing holding him back in college? An issue with catching the ball the ball kept him from winning the return job outright from redshirt freshman Kaden Saunders.

Then came Saturday.

"He's got a twitch to make moves to make someone miss," tailback Kaytron Allen said. "He showed the world that’s who he is, what he can be for real."

Hardy's three returns went for 129 yards and two scores, and he looked effortless doing it. An undefeated, improving team suddenly had another reason to celebrate. Another reason, possibly, to be feared.

Another one why they should be ready for Saturday.

Playoff difference-makers: Second-half saviors? 5 players who can push Penn State football into the playoff

“This is going to change things for us," Franklin said of Hardy. "This is going to create issues for people who our evaluating us on film. Something that’s going to cause them long nights in how they’re going to defend (us).

"Guys who can make big plays and be explosive and protect the football are valuable."

Never more so in a game they've been waiting seven weeks for and, surely enough, much longer.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: James Franklin, Drew Allar ready for Ohio State