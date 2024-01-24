What would you be if you were called up to the Army?

Your country needs you

It was a staple of every school history book: Lord Kitchener, that voluminous handlebar moustache sitting pretty under a steely glare, index finger thrust straight into your face: Your Country Needs You. OK, Britain isn’t quite having a 1914 moment, but it is having a 1937 one, says General Sir Patrick Sanders, Chief of the General Staff, who has implored ministers to “mobilise the nation” if a wider conflict erupts against Russia.

He’s recommending that ordinary men and women be prepared for call-up amid shrinking military numbers, and he’s not the only one worried: his remarks follow in the wake of a senior Nato military official warning that private citizens should prepare for an all-out war with Russia in the next 20 years. It is not something any of us have had to consider for the best part of 70 years.

So would you be prepared to serve king and country? And crucially, with increasingly exacting standards for armed forces recruitment, do you have what it takes? We asked a team of our writers, from their 20s to their 50s, how prepared they were – and how former British Army officer Colonel Richard Kemp rates their potential...

What role do you think would suit you most in the military?

Land ideally but my leadership skills are transferable. I believe I am best suited to a tactical or logistical role, not necessarily in the field but providing insight into battle conditions and oversight of the bigger picture. Should the situation demand it, I would be an excellent military dog handler.

What personal qualities do you have that would benefit the military?

I have natural authority and a clear head. I am logical, decisive and a dedicated team player with outstanding communication skills. I am skilled at reading people and recognising the strengths – and weaknesses – of others. I am empathetic but I don’t suffer fools. I see my role and my top priority as getting the very best out of those in my command.

How do you keep fit, both physically and mentally?

I am an open-water swimmer. I do weekly weight training and I kickbox, quite badly – but have learned enough to know an elbow is far more powerful than a fist and that thinking strategically several steps ahead can lead to greater success than simply responding to an act of aggression. I am a trained reiki practitioner and I meditate. Both of these promote relaxation and rebalance; I am of the opinion that strength begins in the mind. I stand on one leg when I brush my teeth.

Judith says she’d make an excellent military dog handler - Jack Taylor/Getty Images

What relevant work experience do you have?

Thanks to my role with a national newspaper, I have a proven track record of taking on large amounts of new information quickly and swiftly adapting or entirely changing approach as needed. As a parent I am skilled at mediation and understand the importance of consistency and fairness. I can milk a cow. I don’t faint at the sight of blood. I speak German, which would be useful when liaising with fellow members of Nato.

Does the way Ukraine mobilised its civilians inspire you?

Inspired would be the wrong word. War is a last resort. Preparation is key. Managing expectations is crucial when civilians are drafted into the theatre of conflict. The Ukrainians are showing great courage and fortitude in defending their territory, their people and their principles. In similar circumstances I would come forward to contribute whatever I could.

Colonel Kemp’s verdict

“Torn between general staff life coach and combat engineer. Reiki would come in useful to help soothe and rebalance the general when the latest budget bid is rejected. On the other hand the ability to stand on one leg would be useful for explosive entry techniques (ie, kicking doors in) in an urban environment.”

What role do you think would suit you most in the military?

I guess I would have to say land, mostly because I don’t particularly like heights and I’m not an especially strong swimmer. I think I’d be quite good in something operational maybe, strategic thinking and all that. I could be a drone pilot because apparently that’s quite similar to playing video games and I’m good at those. Or perhaps I could turn my writing and promotional skills to recruitment?

What personal qualities do you have that would benefit the military?

I’m immensely determined; when I really care about the goal I’m striving for, nothing stops me. Perhaps tied to the determination is that I’m extremely competitive so I think I’d be quite a striver and I would get the most out of myself and the people around me. I’m also very loyal, so I think people who were in a squad with me would find that I was quite devoted and would always look out for them. Thinking logically and without emotion is something that comes relatively easily to me so I don’t think that would be a problem. I think I’ve got a decent head for data and numbers so that might prove a useful place to start. Perhaps I should also say, though, that I can be quite proud, prickly, and prone to taking perceived slights personally, so I think my commanding officers would have to know how to manage me.

How do you keep fit, both physically and mentally?

Physically I walk 10,000 steps a day, do a HIIT class on a Saturday, and then do an hour-long weight training session once a week, though beyond that I’m not exactly a gym bunny. I go on hiking holidays quite a lot and I’m not afraid of walking long distances over rough terrain. Mentally I am fairly well adjusted so I don’t really do anything specific to look after my mental health, beyond making sure I take time to relax – I find that when I don’t build in time to relax, I do tend to over-exert myself and become quite stressed.

Drone piloting – like playing a video game? - Jamie Simpson

What relevant work experience do you have?

Beyond my gym training I can’t really think of any relevant work experience. I suppose as a journalist I’m quite good at asking questions, I’m confident with talking to people and I’m quite empathetic in those conversations. But beyond that I’m not particularly Army-ready, I wouldn’t say.

Does the way Ukraine mobilised its civilians inspire you?

“Inspire” is quite a strong word. Frankly, as someone of military age who doesn’t necessarily have the background to be kept off the front lines I find it rather terrifying. I’m afraid to say that I worry that if I got called up for a Ukraine-style conflict, I’d end up as cannon fodder.

Colonel Kemp’s verdict

“‘Good at asking questions’ – perfect fit for Intelligence Corps field interrogator; pricklyness will come in handy for the good cop-bad cop routine.”

What role do you think would suit you most in the military?

Sadly my dreams of becoming a pilot were dashed at the tender age of three when it was discovered I’m extraordinarily long-sighted. As for the Navy, my great-grandfather was a Hartlepool fisherman nicknamed Popeye whose seafaring exploits supposedly took him as far as New South Wales, while my father once sailed all the way from Hong Kong back to the UK. Unfortunately, I get seasick and paid little interest to my father’s teachings as a child, so the Army is probably my only option. I do however love cooking, so an Army chef is probably my best bet.

What personal qualities do you have that would benefit the military?

I haven’t used an OS map since geography GCSE, my foraging skills are limited to using the Deliveroo app and building dens is something I’ve only read about in the Famous Five novels. I do, however, possess a yellow belt in judo (in our current recruitment crisis, that presumably makes me prime special forces material). And despite what I said about Deliveroo, my enthusiasm for cooking will hopefully keep the troops in fine fettle.

How do you keep fit, both physically and mentally?

Having played rugby at academy level in my youth, I now have a gammy back and had planned to see out my career at a cosy desk job. But outside of work, I enjoy long runs, weight training, swimming and occasional games of five-aside football. As for mental gymnastics, I read (often cook books), have been known to meditate and like to test myself with the Telegraph crossword.

Cameron thinks the kitchen could be right for him - Matt Cardy/Getty Images

What relevant work experience do you have?

After finishing school, I spent a year working as an English teacher in the South of France. My abiding memories are of the school canteen where curiosities like confit duck were served and the staff all drank wine at lunch time. C’est la vie. If I can brush up on my French, my translation skills could come in handy for building alliances in the trenches. I’ve also had various summer jobs involving lifting heavy objects: warehouse picker, antique furniture remover and marquee constructor, to name a few. Leave the skilled jobs to the others, I’m happy being a hod carrier.

Does the way Ukraine mobilised its civilians inspire you?

Inspires and terrifies. One hears stories of men and women just out of school being drafted into the army to serve their country. And at the start of the war, I met several women and children who had evacuated to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme while their husbands and fathers were conscripted. It’s not something I’d ever considered having to do myself, but if the call comes, I’ll do what I have to.

Colonel Kemp’s verdict

“Definite for a special forces sniper as extreme long-sightedness will come in handy when the rifle telescope mists up; and the judo clinches it for those times when the enemy evades his eagle eyes as well as his bullets. Sounds hugely over-qualified for an Army cook.”

What role do you think would suit you most in the military?

I have no fitness, no strength. I’m 44 and have arthritis. I can’t fire a gun, defuse a mine or dig a trench. But there is one role I could perform – being a military musician in one of their bands, ideally for the Welsh Guards. I play the cornet, having grown up in the brass band system. I can play Men of Harlech in my sleep. The Welsh Guard band often performs around the world. And as a perk, it would get me in to watch the Welsh rugby for free.

What personal qualities do you have that would benefit the military?

The Army is about thinking logically and staying calm under pressure, right? Could I do this? God no. I’m a perimenopausal woman. Put someone like me in charge at the wrong time of the month, and the whole world would be nuked within days. I do however have some qualities that might be of some use. I excel at frying eggs and reverse parking, and I have the ability to sleep anywhere, anytime. I’m also fine with roughing it and have no problems eating any old slop cooked on a campfire.

How do you keep fit, both physically and mentally?

I’m a proper old lady; no tone, no muscle. Exercise doesn’t happen. I do try with my mental health, though. I meditate daily, try and fail to be mindful, and do Wim Hof breathing exercises. Having a child is good practice for staying calm. Every time I don’t shout at my 13-year-old for the state of her bedroom or refusal to wash, I feel terribly smug and pleased with myself. This surely must be good training.

The brass band would be ideal for Gwyneth - Jonny White / Alamy

What relevant work experience do you have?

I reckon, if I was actually called up, that I’d end up entertaining the troops. I write and perform funny poems. I do realise it’s a weird and niche hobby, and admittedly, most of my poems so far are about trying to seduce my partner while he is on his phone, or the perils of owning a tortoise, or the empty shelves in the supermarket. But I’m sure I could write something that might resonate with youngsters… You’ve spent your life on Fortnite… They said it was a waste… But now the Army wants you… And tells you that you’re great…

Does the way Ukraine mobilised its civilians inspire you?

People think war is a million miles off, or that being called up will never happen. But it does. My Welsh grandfather served in the Merchant Navy in the Second World War. He was torpedoed three times, badly in Canada and the Bay of Biscay, and once a minor incident where the only casualty was the ship’s monkey that was resting on the steering gear. My other grandfather from Wigan was exempt as he was a miner. I am sure, had this not been the case, he would have died. I feel awful for those serving in Ukraine. I read recently about an award-winning poet, Maxim Kryvtsov, who died after being conscripted. His last poem predicted his own death. People in our country so often put down the younger generations as woke and flaky, but I’m pretty sure if they were asked to serve they would do us proud. Let’s just hope it never happens.

Colonel Kemp’s verdict

“Given the naval heritage and aptitude for reverse parking, a dead cert for Royal Navy ship handling instructor, a skill sorely in demand judging by the recent incident in Bahrain. Could double as a Titanic-style musician when the nautical manoeuvring instruction hasn’t worked.”