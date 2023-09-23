'We're built for this.' Shorthanded Bishop Chatard shows resilience in OT win over Guerin

NOBLESVILLE – Guerin Catholic had unbeaten Bishop Chatard right where it wanted the Trojans on Friday night.

Only one problem.

Defending Class 3A state champion Chatard is built to persevere – and proved it by surviving an overtime thriller, 13-7, with an outright Circle City Conference title on the line.

Already neck deep in the deficit column with several starters out due to injury, the top-ranked Trojans (6-0, 3-0 CCC) found themselves even deeper once starting senior quarterback Aidan Arteaga went down on Chatard’s opening possession.

The Trojans trailed 7-0 after three quarters, and their rushing prowess was restricted to 159 yards on 41 carries for the game, but if there’s one thing Chatard knows: there’s always a guy.

“We lost our quarterback on the fourth play. He runs our offense, and we had to stick a sophomore in there. That’s tough, and we didn’t run the ball as well as we’d like tonight,” Bishop Chatard coach Rob Doyle said. “We finally got things going, and our sophomore settled in. He did a really nice job, a really nice job.”

The Trojans’ next-man-up mentality has become a necessity in pursuit of the program’s potential 17th state title.

Nearly a handful of playmakers are currently sidelined, including senior standout running back Riley Kinnett, who is projected to return later this season.

On senior night at Guerin Catholic, it was quarterback Jack Harrington’s turn to answer the call, while junior running back Daniel Shaw did the same to put the conference race to rest.

Shaw rushed for 147 yards on 32 carries and scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime with a 1-yard plunge on 2nd-and-goal after an initial 9-yard gain.

Harrington finished with 13 completions on 28 attempts for 107 yards passing, an interception and a clutch 5-yard touchdown pass to senior Colin Guy that deadlocked the score, 7-7, early in the fourth quarter.

Guy and Harrington connected six times for 45 yards, and the duo nearly tied the score late in the third quarter, but a 4th-and-goal, 4-yard pass in the end zone was ruled out of bounds.

“I think I got in. I usually don’t miss those, but we’ll have to see on film. It was the call, so you have to move on,” Guy said. “I made up for it.”

The Trojans’ defense picked up the slack before, after and in between, while backing their 11.7 points allowed per game average.

Class 3A No. 4 Guerin Catholic (4-2, 1-2 CCC) was forced to punt six times, turned the ball over on downs during its opening drive on 4th-and-2 at the 50-yard line, lost two fumbles and was held scoreless after taking a 7-0 lead with 9:26 left in the third quarter.

The Golden Eagles had nine first downs compared to the Trojans’ 16 and posted 160 total offensive yards (118 rushing) to Chatard’s 280.

“Our defense has been money all year. We’ve really stopped people, and we were without our best D-lineman tonight. We’ve been playing short,” Doyle said. "... We lost our main receiver against Roncalli somewhere around the fourth play, and we lost our No. 1 running back, Riley Kinnett, already. We’ve just had things like that we’ve had to overcome, but the kids have been resilient. That’s been our word of the week.”

Bishop Chatard Trojans Jack Harrington (12) looks for an opening during the game between Bishop Chatard Trojans and Guerin Catholic Golden Eagles on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Guerin Catholic High School in Nobelsville. After Bishop Chatard Trojans quarterback Aiden Arteaga (6) was injured early in the night, Harrington led the Trojans to a 13-7 victory over the Golden Eagles in overtime.

Confidence was the word Guy used before the Trojans opened the fourth quarter with a seven-play, game-tying drive that covered 59 yards.

“It’s the next-man-up mentality. Our scout team, we tell them every week, be ready because we’ve had five or six injuries to our starters. Those guys always have to be ready no matter what,” Guy said.

“A sophomore quarterback coming in, that’s tough. That takes out about 80% of the playbook, but he stepped up and he did great.”

During the drive, Harrington teamed up with Guy for a 6-yard completion on 4th-and-3 at Guerin’s 34 and found his favorite target for another 6 yards on 1st-and-10 from the 13-yard line.

“That was a do-or-die drive literally. I went up to Harrington and I said, ‘This is your moment. Let’s go. Be great.’ And he did exactly that. He’s so calm and collected. He’s going to be a really good player here in the next couple of years,” Guy said.

The defense put the Trojans in position to claim their fourth conference title in six years and 12th straight victory dating back to last year’s postseason run.

After Guerin rushed for nine yards on three plays during the overtime’s first offensive series, the Trojans stood their ground, forcing a fumble on 4th-and-goal, which Lucas Tremain recovered at the line of scrimmage.

“My brothers clutched up. It was really nice. We fixed it up there at the end, and we did everything we were supposed to do,” Chatard senior linebacker Sam Feeney said. “We only gave up seven points the entire time. As soon as Aidan went down, we knew we had to step it up again.”

Much like winning state titles, it’s simply what the Trojans do.

“Coaches were saying, we’re built for this. We’ve been in so many weird situations and clutch situations, and we’ve come out on top around 90% of the time. Actually, this year it’s been 100%,” Guy said. “I said after the state game (last November) we were going to have to play with a junkyard dog mentality this year, so that’s all we do.”

