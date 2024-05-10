'We're building a really good vibe' - Ashman

Edinburgh hooker Ewan Ashman was named player of the match after scoring two tries in the 40-14 win over Zebre.

"I think it's a good outcome when you get the win and there's a lot of stuff to work on," he said.

"That second half probably wasn't as good as the first and that's something that we've got to address. It's exciting that we can get better still after a good result like that. All guns blazing from for Munster on Friday.

"We're building a really good vibe around the place. It was a crucial win today and in the past, we've made hard work of it against Zebre. So it was good to get a little bit of a cushion there. Outstanding performance from the boys."